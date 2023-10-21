Henkel Offering Job Opportunities in UAE, Dubai with Salary up to 9,000 Dirhams

Opportunities at Henkel Group are available for individuals at various experience levels, welcoming fresh graduates as well as seasoned professionals. Henkel is actively seeking dynamic and dedicated candidates to join their team, with a focus on retail services, particularly in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

About Henkel Company

Henkel, a company with a heritage dating back to 1876, has established itself as a prominent presence in the chemical and consumer goods sector. The company is renowned for its portfolio of well-known brands, including Bonacure, Loctite, DAC, Pril, Schwarzkopf, Persil, and Purex. Henkel operates primarily in three key sectors: Adhesive Technology, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care.

Required Qualifications

The following qualifications are necessary:

Possession of an Engineering Degree (Mechanical, industrial, chemical, or related field) from a recognized and accredited college or university.

A proven track record of achieving sales growth and expanding business into alternative applications.

A strong foundation and understanding of the Oil & Gas, Maintenance, Power Generation, or Industrial markets.

Proficiency in both written and spoken English and Arabic.

How to Apply for Henkel Careers

To apply for a position with Henkel, visit their official website and navigate to the “Careers” section. Look for job openings that align with your skills and interests, and complete the online application process by submitting your resume and the required information as indicated on the website.

Henkel Job Vacancies in Dubai