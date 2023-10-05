Hilton hiring for multiple positions in Saudi Arabia with salaries of up to 9,000 Saudi Riyals

Hilton, a global hospitality giant, is offering numerous job openings across Saudi Arabia with competitive salaries of up to 9,000 Saudi Riyals.

Whether you’re an experienced professional or just starting your career, Hilton provides a diverse array of job opportunities, promising a fulfilling career in one of the world’s leading hotel chains.

About Hilton

Founded by Conrad Hilton in 1919, Hilton has grown into a renowned global hospitality company with an extensive portfolio of hotels, resorts, and accommodations.

Hilton’s brand family includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria, DoubleTree by Hilton, and more, catering to a wide spectrum of travelers. Known for its exceptional guest experiences, luxurious amenities, and commitment to world-class service, Hilton is a name synonymous with hospitality excellence.

Advertisement

Hilton also places a strong emphasis on sustainability and has implemented various eco-friendly initiatives in its operations, contributing to a greener, more responsible future.

Eligibility Criteria

To join the Hilton team, candidates must meet certain criteria:

Education and Experience: Different positions have varying education and experience requirements. Entry-level roles may only require a high school diploma, while management or specialized positions may necessitate a bachelor’s degree and relevant work experience.

Work Authorization: Candidates must possess the legal right to work in the country where the job is located, including the necessary work permits or visas.

Language Proficiency: Proficiency in the local language and English is often required, particularly for customer-facing roles. Being bilingual or multilingual can be an advantage.

Advertisement

Skills and Competencies: Specific skills and competencies may be necessary for certain positions, such as customer service skills, technical proficiency, leadership abilities, and knowledge of industry-specific software or tools.

Background Check: Many hospitality roles, especially those involving guest interactions, may require a clean background check.

Availability: Hospitality jobs often entail irregular hours, including evenings, weekends, and holidays, so candidates must be willing to work according to the job’s schedule requirements.

Professional Appearance: Customer-facing roles, like front desk or food service, may have grooming and appearance standards that candidates must adhere to.

Personality and Attitude: Hilton values qualities such as a positive attitude, teamwork, and a commitment to providing exceptional customer service, making these attributes essential for success in the industry.

Training and Certification: Some positions, like lifeguards or roles in food and beverage service, may require specific training or certifications.

Advertisement

How to apply for Hilton

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button below to get started. Explore the available job openings and select the one that aligns with your interests. Thoroughly review the job description and requirements to ensure a good fit. Prepare your resume/CV, cover letter, and any other requested documents. Advertisement Click on the “Apply” or “Submit Application” button on the job listing. Complete the application form with your personal details, education, and work experience. Upload your resume or CV and any other necessary documents. Before submitting your application, double-check all the information provided to ensure accuracy.

Also Read Dubai Holding Hiring in UAE with Salary up to 9,000 Dirhams Dubai Holding, a well-known global investment group, has announced multiple job opportunities...

Advertisement

Hilton Vacancies

Begin your journey with Hilton today and be part of a global brand dedicated to providing exceptional experiences and fostering career growth. Explore the exciting opportunities awaiting you in the dynamic world of hospitality.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”