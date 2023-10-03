Holiday Inn, a renowned name in the world of hospitality, is offering a golden opportunity for job seekers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With competitive salaries reaching up to 9,000 dirhams, these job openings are beckoning individuals who aspire to establish a thriving career in the hotel and hospitality industry.

To be eligible for these enticing positions at Holiday Inn UAE, candidates must meet certain criteria:

Education: Depending on the specific job role, candidates may need a high school diploma, vocational training, or relevant academic qualifications. Some positions may require a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management or a related field.

Experience: While experience requirements differ for various roles, having relevant experience in the hospitality industry is often preferred. Fresh graduates and seasoned professionals alike are encouraged to apply.

Advertisement

Language Skills: Proficiency in English is typically a requirement for most positions, and familiarity with Arabic or other languages can be a valuable asset.

Work Authorization: Applicants must possess the necessary work authorization to work in the UAE.

Documents Required

For those interested in pursuing these opportunities at Holiday Inn UAE, here’s a list of the documents you’ll need:

Updated resume or curriculum vitae (CV).

Copies of academic qualifications and relevant certifications.

Advertisement

Passport-size photographs.

Passport copy with a valid UAE residence visa (if applicable)

Professional references and letters of recommendation (if available)

Also Read Azadea Group hiring for multiple positions with salaries up to 7,500 dirhams In the ever-evolving landscape of retail and hospitality, Azadea Group has established...

How to Apply for a Holiday Inn

To apply for these exciting job openings, follow these straightforward steps:

Advertisement

Visit the official Holiday Inn website or the careers section of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) website. Browse the available job openings in the UAE. Select your desired position and click on the “Apply Now” button. Create an account on the IHG careers portal or log in if you already have one. Fill out the online application form with accurate details and upload the required documents. Advertisement Carefully review your application before submitting it.

Job Vacancies for Holiday Inn

Holiday Inn’s commitment to excellence in hospitality makes it an attractive destination for both job seekers and guests. Don’t miss out on this chance to be a part of their dedicated team and embark on a rewarding career journey in the heart of the UAE. Apply today and seize the opportunity that awaits you at Holiday Inn.