Holiday Inn, a renowned name in the world of hospitality, is offering a golden opportunity for job seekers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
With competitive salaries reaching up to 9,000 dirhams, these job openings are beckoning individuals who aspire to establish a thriving career in the hotel and hospitality industry.
To be eligible for these enticing positions at Holiday Inn UAE, candidates must meet certain criteria:
Education: Depending on the specific job role, candidates may need a high school diploma, vocational training, or relevant academic qualifications. Some positions may require a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management or a related field.
Experience: While experience requirements differ for various roles, having relevant experience in the hospitality industry is often preferred. Fresh graduates and seasoned professionals alike are encouraged to apply.
Language Skills: Proficiency in English is typically a requirement for most positions, and familiarity with Arabic or other languages can be a valuable asset.
Work Authorization: Applicants must possess the necessary work authorization to work in the UAE.
For those interested in pursuing these opportunities at Holiday Inn UAE, here’s a list of the documents you’ll need:
Updated resume or curriculum vitae (CV).
Copies of academic qualifications and relevant certifications.
Passport-size photographs.
Passport copy with a valid UAE residence visa (if applicable)
Professional references and letters of recommendation (if available)
To apply for these exciting job openings, follow these straightforward steps:
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|APPLY LINK
|Junior Sous Chef
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Housekeeping Attendant
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|F&B Attendant/Server/Waiter – DXBBY
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Housekeeping Coordinator
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Chief Steward
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|General Manager – Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Laundry Supervisor at Holiday Inn & Suites Science Park
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Laundry Attendant at Holiday Inn & Suites Science Park
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Front Office Supervisor at Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Food and Beverage Attendant at Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Franchise Hotel – Guest Service Agent
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Franchise Hotel – Lifeguard
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Franchise Hotel – Accounts Receivable
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Tailor/Uniform Attendant
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Room Attendant
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|F&B Host/Hostess
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Franchise Hotel – Storekeeper
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Franchise Hotel – Guest Service Agent
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Franchise Hotel – Guest Service Agent
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Food & Beverage Attendant
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Franchise Hotel – A/C Technician
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Franchise Hotel – Guest Service Agent
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Chef de Partie (McGettigan’s)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Guest Experience Agent
|Dubai
|Apply Now
Holiday Inn’s commitment to excellence in hospitality makes it an attractive destination for both job seekers and guests. Don’t miss out on this chance to be a part of their dedicated team and embark on a rewarding career journey in the heart of the UAE. Apply today and seize the opportunity that awaits you at Holiday Inn.
