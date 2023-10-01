Honeywell Hiring in Dubai & Abu Dhabi with Salary up to 11,000 Dirhams

If you’re looking for job opportunities in the UAE in 2023, there are various positions available at Honeywell that might interest you. Honeywell in the UAE offers numerous job openings for individuals who want to advance their careers and personal growth. The Honeywell job portal has a wide range of vacancies suitable for UAE residents.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is a multinational conglomerate known for its innovative solutions and technologies across different sectors. With a history dating back to 1906, Honeywell has established itself as a global leader in aerospace, building technologies, performance materials, and safety solutions. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes products and services for aircraft, homes, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and more.

Honeywell is committed to delivering exceptional quality, reliability, and efficiency, earning a strong global reputation. With a focus on sustainable growth and contributing to a safer, smarter, and more eco-friendly future, Honeywell continues to innovate and shape industries with its advanced offerings.

Benefits at Honeywell

Competitive Compensation: Honeywell often offers competitive base salaries and compensation packages.

Healthcare Coverage: Comprehensive health insurance plans, including medical, dental, and vision coverage, are typically provided.

Retirement Savings: Employees often have access to retirement savings plans like 401(k) with employer contributions.

Paid Time Off: This includes vacation days, holidays, and paid sick leave.

Performance-Based Bonuses: Depending on your role and performance, you may be eligible for performance-based bonuses or incentives.

Professional Development: Honeywell prioritizes employee development, offering training, mentorship programs, and career advancement opportunities.

Work-Life Balance: The company promotes work-life balance with flexible work arrangements, remote work options, and family-friendly policies.

Employee Discounts: Employees may receive discounts on Honeywell products and services or through partner programs.

How to Apply for Honeywell Careers

To apply for a job at Honeywell:

Visit the Honeywell Careers website.

Browse available positions and select the one that matches your skills and interests.

Click on the job listing to access the application portal.

Submit your resume and necessary documents.

Fill out the application form with accurate details.

If you meet the requirements, Honeywell’s recruitment team will contact you for the next steps in the hiring process.

Job Vacancies at Honeywell in the UAE

TITLE LOCATION ACTION Proposal & Estimation Engineer – HBT Airports –

UAE Nationals Only Dubai Apply Now Project Management Specialist I – UAE Nationals Only Dubai Apply Now Finance Analyst – UAE Nationals Only Dubai Apply Now Senior Attorney – ABAC Compliance Specialist Dubai Apply Now Lead Engineering Associate II – HCE –

UAE Nationals Only Abu Dhabi Apply Now

