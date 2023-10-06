IBM is now hiring in Egypt for multiple job positions

IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) is a multinational technology and consulting company known for providing a wide range of information technology (IT) products, services, and solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide.

About The Company

For over sixty years, IBM Middle East & Pakistan has been a significant contributor to the development of the information technology sector in the region. Presently, IBM is deeply integrated into the region’s technology ecosystem, addressing practical business and societal issues through its presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Pakistan, as well as various facilities throughout the area.

In the region, IBM is actively involved in pioneering endeavors related to cloud computing, analytics, mobile technology, security, nanotechnology, eGovernment, healthcare, and numerous other fields. This involves partnerships with prominent educational institutions and government entities. IBM assists numerous clients in leveraging technology for transformative purposes, participates in regional research and development initiatives, and maintains an active Corporate Service Corps (CSC) program.

Reinvention has been a pivotal theme in IBM’s history, and today, IBM has evolved far beyond being solely a “hardware, software, services” company. It is now emerging as a cognitive solutions and cloud platform company.

Advertisement

Job Position: Guest Relations Supervisor

Job Location: Cairo, Egypt

Job description / Role

Employment:

In the role of a Business Sales & Delivery Executive, you will contribute to IBM’s ongoing expansion by leveraging your expertise in business development, sales, account management, and service delivery. Imagine collaborating with a driven, accomplished team that has a track record of success in IBM’s leading technologies. If you’re prepared to share your insights and experience in domains like IoT, Blockchain, and digital transformation, we’re prepared to provide you with exceptional career advancement opportunities.

Your Responsibilities: IBM has consistently been at the forefront of transformative endeavors for a considerable time. Strategic thinking and innovation are fundamental aspects of how IBM employees continue to be indispensable in this age of cognition. Envision yourself working alongside skilled professionals who are committed to reshaping businesses and entire industries by applying their in-depth understanding of industry-specific and cross-industry competitive tactics. Your proficiency will involve collaborating with our clients to create market-ready suggestions and solutions that catalyze change in an era defined by digital enablement.

Advertisement

Lead sales, pre-sales activities, assessments, and the delivery of transformational consulting and application services engagements

Collaborate internally with industry lead account partners to establish client relationships and identify new and add-on opportunities.

Delivering large-scale application management and development at scale with modern software engineering approaches

Build and manage senior executive client relationships.

Provide delivery leadership for multiple complex engagements.

Advertisement Act as a key contributor to the proposal’s development; the implementation strategy, approach, timelines, and costs

Requirements

Required Technical and Professional Expertise

Strong commercial experience in selling, negotiating and delivering Digital Transformation engagements.

Advertisement Strong experience in business development and sales of consulting services

Experience with large-scale, multi-year digital transformation engagements

Demonstrated progressive business experience (preferably a blend of business and IT management consulting)

Proven ability to communicate effectively at the executive level

Demonstrated people management ability to lead and mentor staff of all levels

Experience in account management. Advertisement

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at IBM by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

Also Read Charterhouse is now hiring in Qatar for multiple job positions Charterhouse is a global recruitment and executive search firm with a strong...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”