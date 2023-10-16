IIQAF GROUP Hiring in UAE with Salary up to 10,000 Dirhams

IIQAF GROUP is offering attractive job opportunities with competitive salaries of up to 10,000 Dirhams in the UAE. They are a well-established company looking to expand their team and welcome applications from those looking to advance their careers. Here’s what you need to know about these opportunities.
Requirements
To be eligible for these promising jobs at IIQAF GROUP in the UAE, candidates should meet specific criteria:
1. Age: You should meet the minimum age requirement, which is usually 18 years old.
2. Residency: You must have legal residency status in the United Arab Emirates.
Documents Needed
When applying for a job at IIQAFGROUP in the UAE, you’ll need these documents:
1. Resume: Prepare a well-organized resume highlighting your skills and experience.
2. Residency Proof: Provide a valid Emirates ID or other proof of UAE residency.
3. Education Certificates: Include copies of your relevant educational certificates.
5. Photos: Some positions may require passport-sized photographs.
How to Apply
To apply for a job at IIQAF GROUP in the UAE, follow these steps:
1. Visit the official IIQAFGROUP website and find their “Careers” or “Jobs” section.
2. Explore current job listings to find a suitable position.
4. Submit your application as instructed, including necessary documents.
5. Complete any online assessments if required for the position.
6. If your application is shortlisted, expect to be contacted for an interview. Be prepared to discuss your qualifications and experience. Follow further instructions for the selection process.
Job Openings
|JOB TITLE
|LOCATION
|Store Keeper
|Dubai
|Office Administrator
|Dubai
|Receiving Clerk
|Dubai
|Data Entry Operator
|Dubai
|Service Center staff
|Dubai
|Construction Worker
|Dubai
|Courier Dispatcher
|Dubai
