Islamic Development Bank Hiring with Salary Upto 7,000 Saudi Riyals in Saudi Arabia

Articles
Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), a well-known multilateral development bank, is searching for talented individuals to join its team in Saudi Arabia. They offer competitive salaries that can go up to 7,000 Saudi Riyals, giving you the chance to work on meaningful projects.

About Islamic Development Bank

IsDB is a major development bank that focuses on improving the lives of people and communities by promoting social and economic development in Member countries and Muslim communities around the world.

Why Choose IsDB

IsDB values excellence and social impact. They offer:

1. Competitive Salaries: IsDB pays well, with potential earnings of up to 7,000 Saudi Riyals.

2. Tax-Free Pay: You get tax-free pay, so you keep more of your earnings.

3. Comprehensive Benefits: IsDB takes care of you and your family’s well-being.

Current Job Openings

IsDB has a variety of roles available. Some positions include Financial Analyst, Project Manager, Research Specialist, Communications Officer, IT Support Specialist, Administrative Assistant, and more.

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for a job at IsDB, you should have the right qualifications, experience, strong communication skills, adaptability, flexibility, and the legal authorization to work in Saudi Arabia.

How to Apply for IsDB Careers

1. Go to the official IsDB careers website to see the latest job openings in Saudi Arabia.
2. Pick the position that matches your skills and goals.
3. Prepare a resume and a well-written cover letter.
4. Email your application, including your resume and cover letter, to the HR department using the provided email address, mentioning the position title in the subject line.

Available Positions (IsDB)

JOB TITLELOCATIONACTION
IDB3179- Manager, Monitoring & EvolutionSaudi ArabiaApply Now
IDB3176 – Senior Associate, Control & ReconciliationSaudi ArabiaApply Now
IDB3175 – Senior Manager, Financial Planning and BudgetSaudi ArabiaApply Now
IDB3181 – Manager, Compensation & BenefitsSaudi ArabiaApply Now
IDB3180 – Senior PPP Portfolio ManagerSaudi ArabiaApply Now

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

