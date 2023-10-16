Job Opportunities at Saipem in UAE & Saudi Arabia: Salary up to 11,000 Dirhams

Are you prepared to elevate your career to new heights? Saipem, a global frontrunner in engineering, drilling, and construction services, is actively seeking skilled individuals to become part of their teams in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. These roles offer competitive salaries, reaching up to 11,000 Dirhams, promising not only financial incentives but also an opportunity to engage in cutting-edge projects within the energy and infrastructure sectors.

About Saipem Oil & Gas

Saipem holds a prestigious position in the energy and infrastructure domains. Boasting a rich history spanning numerous decades, Saipem has established a robust global presence, providing inventive solutions in engineering, drilling, and construction. Their unwavering dedication to excellence and safety has positioned them as a favored employer within the industry.

Available Job Openings at Saipem

Saipem is actively recruiting for diverse roles in various departments across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just commencing your career, there could be an ideal role awaiting you. Some of the available positions encompass:

Project Engineer:

If you possess a talent for project management and a solid engineering foundation, this role may serve as your entry point to captivating projects.

Construction Supervisor:

Ensure seamless on-site project execution by supervising construction operations and guaranteeing adherence to quality standards.

HSE Officer:

Safety stands as Saipem’s utmost priority. As an HSE Officer, you will play a pivotal role in preserving a secure working environment for all.

Procurement Specialist:

Contribute to the procurement process, ensuring efficient sourcing of materials and resources.

Quality Control Inspector:

If you have an eye for precision and an ardor for quality, this role holds vital importance in upholding Saipem’s commitment to excellence.

Basic Requirements

Nationality: Open to candidates of all nationalities Qualifications: Consideration is given to candidates with a Bachelor’s degree, diploma, or high school education Experience: A minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience is required How to Apply for Saipem Careers

To submit your application for a position at Saipem: Visit Saipem’s official careers portal. Browse through the available job listings. Select your desired position. Follow the provided application guidelines for that specific role. Customize your resume and cover letter to align with the job’s prerequisites. Submit your application as per the provided instructions.

Saipem Job Vacancies in UAE