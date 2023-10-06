Job Schweiz is now hiring in the UAE for multiple positions

The company is currently recruiting an assistant or secretary to the management team.

The assistant or secretary will provide administrative and secretarial assistance to the management team.

The company has been actively operating, expanding, and adapting to changes in the market since 2011.

About the Company

We are known for our honesty, transparency, and authenticity, both as a company and in the behavior of our employees.

We take pleasure in our work and approach it with unwavering confidence in ourselves, our clients, and our candidates.

We consistently demonstrate strong integrity and show genuine concern for people because we recognize that people are the ones who truly make a difference.

Our commitment to innovation motivates us to continuously enhance our efforts.

Job Position: Assistant / secretary

Full-time Salary: Up to 4,500 AED (depending on experience)

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Job description / Role

Employment:

The assistant/secretary will offer administrative and secretarial assistance to the management team of the company. This position demands a highly organized and meticulous individual capable of managing various tasks and setting priorities efficiently. The preferred candidate should possess strong communication and interpersonal abilities, along with proficiency in office software and equipment.

Responsibilities:

Schedule and coordinate meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements for the management team.

Answer and direct phone calls, take messages, and respond to inquiries.

Prepare and edit correspondence, reports, and presentations.

Manage and maintain filing systems, both electronic and physical.

Handle confidential and sensitive information with discretion.

Organize and maintain the office environment, including ordering supplies and ensuring cleanliness.

Liaise with internal and external stakeholders, including clients, vendors, and other departments.

Perform general administrative tasks such as photocopying, scanning, and data entry.

Contribute to the improvement and streamlining of office procedures and systems.

Perform other duties as assigned by the management team.

Requirements

High school diploma or equivalent, with a minimum of 2 years of experience in a similar role

Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks effectively

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and other relevant office software

Attention to detail and accuracy, with the ability to proofread and edit documents

Ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive information with discretion

Professional and friendly demeanor with strong interpersonal skills

Familiarity with office equipment and procedures

Flexibility to work outside of regular office hours if needed

Knowledge of UAE labor laws and regulations is preferred.

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Job Schweiz by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

