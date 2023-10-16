Job Schweiz is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 6,000 AED

Job Schweiz offers a wide range of job opportunities in Switzerland, across various industries and regions. It’s an attractive destination for job seekers due to its strong economy and high living standards. Whether you’re looking for a new career or planning to relocate, “Job Schweiz” provides a diverse array of employment options in this economically thriving country.

About the Company

We operate, grow and respond to market conditions since 2011.

Honesty, transparency and authenticity characterize us and our employees.

We enjoy our work and do it with an untiring belief in ourselves, in our clients and in our candidates.

We act with high integrity and care about people because it’s people who make the difference.

Our spirit of innovation drives us to constantly improve.

Position Title: HSE Officer ( Offshore) with Adnoc experience

Full Time Salary: up to 6,000 AED all-inclusive depending on experience and qualifications

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Job description / Role

Employment: Full Time

An Offshore HSE Officer with Adnoc background has the role of enforcing health, safety, and environmental compliance on an offshore oil platform. They collaborate with the rig team to enforce safety measures, perform routine safety assessments, and offer safety training.

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement safety policies and procedures for the offshore oil rig in accordance with Adnoc’s standards and regulations. Conduct regular safety inspections and audits to identify potential hazards and risks and take corrective actions to mitigate them. Advertisement Provide safety training to new and existing rig crew members, including emergency response procedures, safe work practices, and proper use of safety equipment. Monitor and ensure compliance with all safety regulations and requirements, including those set by government agencies and Adnoc. Investigate and report any accidents, incidents, or near misses, and develop strategies to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Conduct safety meetings and toolbox talks to promote a culture of safety awareness and continuous improvement. Maintain and update safety records, including incident reports, safety training records, and safety inspections. Coordinate with other departments, such as operations and maintenance, to identify potential safety issues and develop solutions. Advertisement Keep up-to-date with industry best practices and regulations to ensure the rig’s safety program is in line with current standards. Communicate with Adnoc’s HSE team to ensure compliance with company policies and procedures. Participate in emergency drills and provide guidance during emergency situations on the rig.

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Job Schweiz by using the provided link.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Occupational Health and Safety or a related field

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a HSE officer on an offshore oil rig, preferably with Adnoc In-depth knowledge of health, safety, and environmental regulations and standards in the oil and gas industry Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively train and educate crew members on safety practices Advertisement Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail

ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment while prioritizing and managing multiple tasks proficient in using Microsoft Office and other safety management software

adaptable and able to work on a rotational schedule, as required for offshore work.

