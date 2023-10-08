Job Vacancies at Juma Al Majid Group in UAE Salary up to 12,000 Dirhams in UAE

Advertisement Juma Al Majid Group’s Employment Opportunities span a wide range of enticing job prospects in various sectors, including the automotive, engineering, construction, and real estate industries. Advertisement

About Juma Al Majid Group

Juma Al Majid Group, a well-established commercial entity with a history spanning more than six decades in the UAE, operates across diverse sectors, including automotive, commerce, construction, engineering, and real estate. This corporation has firmly cemented its position as a major player in the region, earning recognition for delivering high-quality products and services. Their unwavering commitment to excellence is evident in all facets of their operations, with a primary focus on ensuring customer satisfaction.

Furthermore, Juma Al Majid places significant emphasis on philanthropy and actively engages in numerous humanitarian initiatives both within the UAE and abroad. In essence, Juma Al Majid is a highly esteemed corporate entity known for making substantial contributions to regional development.

Requirements for Juma Al Majid Careers in the UAE:

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Foreign nationals must possess a valid work permit. For roles such as plumbers and AC mechanics, a minimum diploma or certificate is required. Higher-level positions mandate at least a bachelor’s or postgraduate degree in a related field. A professional background of 1 to 5 years in a relevant field is preferred. Proficiency in communication skills is imperative.

Compensation and Employment Benefits for Juma Al Majid UAE Positions:

Sales Executives can anticipate an estimated annual salary of AED 72,000. IT Support professionals are likely to earn around AED 82,000 annually. Lift Team Technicians can expect an annual income of approximately AED 27,000. Heavy Bus Drivers are poised to earn roughly AED 43,000 per annum. Store Officers are offered an estimated annual salary of AED 69,000. Delivery Officers can anticipate an annual income of around AED 76,000. In addition to competitive salary packages, Juma Al Majid extends a range of employment perks, including:

Comprehensive Health Care and Insurance Maternity and Paternity Leave Provision for Unpaid Extended Leave Paid Vacation and Time Off Sick Leave Entitlement Employee Assistance Program Exclusive Employee Discounts Opportunities for Job Training and Tuition Assistance

How to Apply for Juma Al Majid Group Careers:

Candidates can explore the latest job openings on the company’s official website and submit their applications for Juma Al Majid Careers in Dubai. Upon identifying a suitable position, candidates are encouraged to provide their application along with their CV and any relevant credentials. Should a candidate’s application be shortlisted for an interview, the recruitment team will meticulously review their submission and make contact accordingly.

Vacant Positions at Juma Al Majid

