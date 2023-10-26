Advertisement
Johnson Controls is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 10,000 UAE







Johnson Controls, a worldwide frontrunner in intelligent, health-conscious, and environmentally friendly buildings, is providing numerous job prospects with appealing compensation packages. Johnson Controls has a significant presence in the UAE and is recognized for its inventive offerings in building technologies and energy efficiency.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for the job vacancies at Johnson Controls in the UAE, candidates typically need to fulfill the following requirements:

  1. Educational Qualifications: Candidates are typically required to have relevant educational qualifications and certifications based on the job role. Educational backgrounds in engineering, technology, or related fields are often preferred.
  2. Experience: Depending on the position, prior work experience in areas such as building technologies, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), energy management, or related sectors may be advantageous. Some positions may also be suitable for recent graduates or individuals with entry-level experience.
  3. Skills and Abilities: Candidates should possess the skills and competencies that align with the job requirements. This could include technical skills, project management capabilities, knowledge of smart building solutions, and excellent communication skills.
Documents Required:

When applying for a job at Johnson Controls in the UAE, candidates should have the following documents ready:

  1. Updated Resume/CV: An up-to-date resume or CV highlighting your educational background, professional experience, and skills relevant to the position.
  2. Cover Letter: A well-crafted cover letter expressing your interest in the job, along with a brief summary of your qualifications and enthusiasm for joining Johnson Controls.
  3. Educational Certificates: Copies of your academic degrees, certificates, or diplomas that are pertinent to the position.
  4. Work History: An outline of your previous work experience, including details about job roles, responsibilities, and noteworthy achievements.
  5. Identification: Valid identification documents, such as a passport or UAE ID, may be necessary for residents.
  6. References: Be ready to provide professional references if required. Ensure you have contact details for referees available.

How to Apply:

If you’re keen on discovering job opportunities at Johnson Controls in the UAE, you can follow these steps to submit your application:

  1. Visit the Johnson Controls Careers Website: Start by visiting the official Johnson Controls careers portal to explore the available job listings.
  2. Browse Available Positions: Review the list of job vacancies and identify the role that best suits your qualifications and career aspirations.
  3. Online Application: Click on the specific job listing you are interested in to access the comprehensive job description. Initiate the online application process by clicking the “Apply” button.
  4. Submit Your Application: Complete the online application form and attach your resume, cover letter, and other required documents in accordance with the job posting instructions.
  5. Review and Finalize: Before submission, carefully review your application to ensure that all details are accurate. Once you are satisfied, submit your application.

Job Vacancies:

TITLELOCATIONAPPLY LINK
Key Customer Service Coordinator – UAE Nationals OnlyDubaiApply Now
Technical Specialist – Warranty Administrator – UAE NationalsDubaiApply Now
Project Development EngineerDubaiApply Now
Sales Engineer – Industrial Refrigeration (IR) – AftermarketDubaiApply Now
BOD Lead – HVAC, Abu DhabiAbu DhabiApply Now
BOD Lead – HVAC, DubaiDubaiApply Now
HVAC Technician – Centrifugal Chiller Plant Operation & Maintenance SpecialistDubaiApply Now
Sales Engineer for HVAC Retrofit /ReplacementDubaiApply Now
Sales Executive– District Cooling & Data CentersDubaiApply Now
Senior Sales Engineer for HVAC Retrofit /ReplacementDubaiApply Now
BOD Lead – Control Systems , DubaiDubaiApply Now
Regional Sales Operations Manager – MEADubaiApply Now
Sales Manager – District Cooling & Data CentersDubaiApply Now
Technician, HVAC AftermarketDubaiApply Now
Regional BOD Manager (HVAC,CONTROLS & FIRE)DubaiApply Now
Senior Sales Engineer for HVAC Retrofit /ReplacementDubaiApply Now

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

