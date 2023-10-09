JOJO International is now hiring in the UAE for salary up to 12,000 AED

JOJO International comprises a team of professionals with diverse backgrounds, including engineering, management, and hospitality management expertise.

About the Company

Our fundamental service philosophy is centered on boosting your job prospects, recognizing the significance of references and strong professional networks in the corporate world.

We possess an extensive network of key personnel spread across different industries and regions, offering support for inquiries and precise guidance to benefit you.

Our commitment extends beyond providing services; we prioritize building enduring relationships. Our primary objective, shared by everyone in our firm, is to ensure client satisfaction by meeting their requirements in various industries.

Today, JOJO International stands as a leading recruitment organization, specializing in helping candidates from various fields gain international exposure. Furthermore, we aid deserving professionals in securing both permanent and contract positions worldwide, contributing to their growth and advancement.

Job Position: Waiter

Full-time Salary: Up to 12,000 AED (depending on experience)

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Job description / Role

Employment:

Greet customers and hand out menus.

Take meal and beverage orders from customers and place these orders in the kitchen.

Make menu recommendations and inform patrons of any specials.

Deliver meals and beverages to tables when they have been prepared.

Check that customers are satisfied with their meal.

Cash up bills and ensure that the correct amount has been paid.

Administer changes to tables if needed.

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Job Al JOJO International by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

Requirements

Endurance to walk and stand for long hours.

Flexible work hours.

Ability to remain calm and professional with difficult customers.

Coordination to carry plates or trays without dropping anything.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”