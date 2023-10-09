JOJO International is now hiring in the UAE for salary up to 12,000 AED

ARC opens up job opportunities in the UAE with salary over 10,000 AED
Al Rasef Roads Contracting (ARC) is a renowned construction company known for...
JOJO International comprises a team of professionals with diverse backgrounds, including engineering, management, and hospitality management expertise.
Our fundamental service philosophy is centered on boosting your job prospects, recognizing the significance of references and strong professional networks in the corporate world.
We possess an extensive network of key personnel spread across different industries and regions, offering support for inquiries and precise guidance to benefit you.
Our commitment extends beyond providing services; we prioritize building enduring relationships. Our primary objective, shared by everyone in our firm, is to ensure client satisfaction by meeting their requirements in various industries.
Today, JOJO International stands as a leading recruitment organization, specializing in helping candidates from various fields gain international exposure. Furthermore, we aid deserving professionals in securing both permanent and contract positions worldwide, contributing to their growth and advancement.
Job Position: Waiter
Full-time Salary: Up to 12,000 AED (depending on experience)
Job Location: Dubai, UAE
Employment:
Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Job Al JOJO International by using the provided link.
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”
