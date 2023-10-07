Jumeirah Group is hiring for multiple positions in the UAE with salaries of up to 11,000 Dirhams

Jumeirah Group offers exciting career opportunities for those interested in the luxury hospitality industry. They have a wide range of job options in the UAE and are committed to helping their employees grow professionally.

About Jumeirah Group

Established in 1997 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Jumeirah Group is a leading luxury hospitality company known for its high-end hotels and innovative travel experiences. They manage many exquisite properties in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, including over 16 hotels in the UAE alone.

Jumeirah Group doesn’t just have hotels; they also offer resorts, villas, spas, and even safari experiences in Africa. With its headquarters in Dubai, the company has a workforce of over 14,600 people and generates more than $1.75 billion in annual revenue. Mr. Thomas B. Meier serves as its Chief Operating Officer.

Why Work at Jumeirah Beach Hotel?

Joining the Jumeirah Beach Hotel team means becoming part of a respected luxury hotel brand in an exciting work environment. As an employee, you’ll enjoy numerous benefits, competitive pay, and access to training and growth opportunities.

You’ll collaborate with talented individuals from diverse backgrounds and provide exceptional service to global visitors. Working at Jumeirah Beach Hotel means being in a place that highly values innovation, teamwork, and excellence in the hospitality industry.

Qualifications & Requirements

Applicants should have a high school diploma or an equivalent educational qualification.

Previous experience in the hotel industry is preferred but not mandatory.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills are crucial.



How to Apply for Jumeirah Group Careers

Proficiency in English is a must, and knowing additional languages is a plus.Candidates should be dedicated to delivering excellent customer service.Flexibility to work various hours, including weekends and holidays, is required.

To apply for a position at Jumeirah Hotel, visit their official website and go to the “Careers” or “Jobs” section. Browse the available job openings, choose the one that matches your qualifications, and click “Apply.” Follow the online application instructions, upload your resume and relevant documents, and submit your application. Keep an eye on your email for updates about your application status.

Jumeirah Group Job Vacancies

