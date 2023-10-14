KFC Hiring in UAE With Salary up to 10,000 Dirhams

KFC Hiring in UAE With Salary up to 10,000 Dirhams

Articles
Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in the UAE is offering great job opportunities with competitive salaries up to 10,000 Dirhams. They want to grow their team and are welcoming applications from motivated individuals. Here’s what you need to know to grab this exciting chance.

Requirements

1. Age: You should be at least 18 years old to apply.
2. Residency: You must have legal residency in the United Arab Emirates.
3. Skills: Depending on the job, you might need experience in the food and service industry.

Documents Needed

When applying for a job at UAE’s KFC, make sure you have these documents:

1. Resume: A well-organized resume showcasing your skills and qualifications.
2. Emirates ID: Proof of legal residency in the UAE.
3. Education Certificates: Copies of your educational qualifications, especially if they’re related to the job.
4. Work Experience: If you’ve worked before, include certificates or recommendation letters.

5. Passport Photos: A few passport-sized photos might be needed.

How to Apply

Here’s how you can apply for a job at KFC in the UAE:

1. Visit KFC’s website and look for the “Careers” or “Jobs” section.
2. Find the job listing that suits you.
3. Create an account on their website, providing your contact info and uploading your resume.

4. Submit your application with the required documents.
5. Some positions may require you to complete an online assessment.
6. If your application gets shortlisted, they’ll call you for an interview.

Job Openings

TITLELOCATIONAPPLY LINK
Executive AssistantSharjahApply Now
Assistant Marketing ManagerSharjahApply Now
Sales and Catering AssociateSharjahApply Now
Assistant Property ManagerSharjahApply Now
Area CoachDubaiApply Now
Senior Marketing AssociateSharjahApply Now

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

