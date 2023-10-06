Kinetic is now hiring in the UAE for salary of up to 13,500 AED

Kinetic is a Middle East-based recruitment company that specializes in the life sciences industry.

To be considered for the sales manager role, your application must meet all of the specified criteria.

Kinetic will reach out to qualified candidates within 5 business days.

About the Company

Kinetic is a company located in the Middle East that has effectively offered comprehensive recruitment solutions to prominent Pharmaceutical, Agritech, Medical Device, Chemical, and Sustainability companies since 2012.

We offer executive search services for positions at all levels within these industries, led by experienced industry professionals. Our approach is driven by dedicated research teams with a track record of innovation and success, tailoring each client’s specific requirements.

Job Position: Sales Manager – Upstream Oil & Gas

Full-time Salary: Up to 13,500 AED (depending on experience)

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Job description / Role

Employment

Kinetic has collaborated with a top-tier chemical company, which is currently seeking to hire a Sales Manager specializing in the Upstream Oil & Gas sector to work out of Dubai.

Please be aware that your application must meet all the specified criteria mentioned below for it to be considered. We will reach out to qualified candidates within 5 business days. If you do not receive contact from us within this timeframe, please understand that your application has not been successful on this occasion.

The main responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:\

Achieving growth and hitting sales targets by successfully managing the sales team.

Designing and implementing a strategic sales plan that expands the company’s customer base and ensures its strong presence.

Own the recruiting, objective setting, coaching, and performance monitoring of sales representatives.

Build and promote strong, long-lasting customer relationships by partnering with them and understanding their needs.

Present sales, revenue, and expense reports and realistic forecasts to the management team.

Identify emerging markets and market shifts while being fully aware of new products and competition status.

Requirements

To be successful, you will need to meet the following:

Degree in Chemical Engineering or MSc in Chemistry

Total of 15 years’ sales experience, of which 8 years’ experience within the oil and gas industry

Strong understanding of upstream oil and gas operations, processes, and associated chemical

requirements.

A result-oriented mindset with a focus on achieving sales targets and delivering revenue growth.

Ability to travel within the assigned region as required.

Ability to forge strong, long-lasting relationships with customers.

Applicants should be available for face-to-face interviews at the location mentioned above.

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Kinetic by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”