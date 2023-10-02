Kinetic opens up job opportunities in the UAE, with salaries up to 35,500 AED

Chestertons is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 12,500 AED
Kinetic is a company headquartered in the Middle East, specializing in offering comprehensive recruitment solutions to top pharmaceutical, agritech, medical device, chemical, and sustainability firms since 2012, with a proven track record of success.
Our executive search service, led by industry experts, is tailored to cater to roles at all levels within these industry sectors. We have a dedicated team of research professionals who are experienced, innovative, and proven in their approach. They customize each client’s specific requirements to deliver a personalized and effective service.
Job Position: Project Medical Director
Full-time Salary: Up to 35,000 AED (depending on experience)
Job Position: Dubai UAE
Kinetic has collaborated with a prominent Pharmaceutical company that is currently in search of a Medical Director for the MEA region, with the position to be located in Dubai.
Please take note that your application will be evaluated based on the following criteria. Candidates who meet these requirements will receive communication from us within 5 business days. If you do not receive a response from us within this timeframe, please understand that your application has not been successful on this occasion.
Key aspects of the role include:
