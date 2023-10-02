Kinetic opens up job opportunities in the UAE, with salaries up to 35,500 AED

Kinetic is a recruitment company headquartered in the Middle East.

They offer an executive search service that is tailored to each client’s specific needs.

They excel at sourcing top talent for pharmaceutical, agritech, medical device, chemical, and sustainability companies.

About The Company

Kinetic is a company headquartered in the Middle East, specializing in offering comprehensive recruitment solutions to top pharmaceutical, agritech, medical device, chemical, and sustainability firms since 2012, with a proven track record of success.

Our executive search service, led by industry experts, is tailored to cater to roles at all levels within these industry sectors. We have a dedicated team of research professionals who are experienced, innovative, and proven in their approach. They customize each client’s specific requirements to deliver a personalized and effective service.

Job Position: Project Medical Director

Full-time Salary: Up to 35,000 AED (depending on experience)

Job Position: Dubai UAE

Job description / Role

Kinetic has collaborated with a prominent Pharmaceutical company that is currently in search of a Medical Director for the MEA region, with the position to be located in Dubai.

Please take note that your application will be evaluated based on the following criteria. Candidates who meet these requirements will receive communication from us within 5 business days. If you do not receive a response from us within this timeframe, please understand that your application has not been successful on this occasion.

Key aspects of the role include:

Develop and implement the medical strategy for the MEA region, aligning with global corporate objectives.

Ensure compliance with regional and local regulatory requirements.

provide education and support to internal and external stakeholders.

provide education and support to internal and external stakeholders. Develop and maintain strong relationships with key opinion leaders in the region.

Work closely with global cross-functional teams to ensure optimal pricing and reimbursement strategies in the region.

Work closely with global cross-functional teams to ensure optimal pricing and reimbursement strategies in the region. Prepare, organize, and manage resources, including budgets, ensuring cost-effective utilization of resources.

How to Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Kinetic by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

Requirements

A medical degree (MD or equivalent) from a recognized institution.

Minimum of 8–10 years of relevant experience within the pharmaceutical industry.

Strong understanding of UAE healthcare regulations and compliance requirements.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English. Arabic is a plus.

Applicants should be available for face-to-face interviews at the location mentioned above.

