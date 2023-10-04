Kinetic opens up job opportunities in the UAE with salary over 9000 AED

Kinetic, a Middle East-based company, has been providing recruitment services to key industries since 2012.

A multinational pharmaceutical company is actively hiring an office manager in Dubai.

UAE nationals with a family book are encouraged to apply in line with immigration policies.

About the Company

Kinetic is a company headquartered in the Middle East that has been effectively delivering comprehensive recruitment services to prominent pharmaceutical, agritech, medical device, chemical, and sustainability companies since 2012.

We offer an executive search service for positions at all levels within these industries, led by experienced professionals in the field. Our service is powered by innovative, experienced, and successful research teams who tailor each client’s specific requirements.

Job Position: Senior Office Manager – UAE National

Full-time Salary: Up to 9,000 AED (depending on experience)

Job Position: Dubai, UAE

Job description / Role

Employment:

A multinational pharmaceutical firm is actively seeking an office manager for their office located in Dubai.

It’s important to mention that, in accordance with emigration policies, UAE nationals with a family book are eligible for consideration for this position.

Please be aware that your application must meet all the specified criteria below to be considered. Eligible candidates will receive contact from us within five working days. If you do not hear from us within that timeframe, please understand that your application has not been successful on this occasion.

The primary duties will encompass, but are not restricted to:

Managing all office administration duties

Handling confidential documents, ensuring they remain secure.

Developing and carrying out an efficient documentation and filing system

Email Correspondence.

Making travel arrangements and itineraries

Carrying out research and presenting findings in various areas.

Producing reports and presentations.

Support senior stakeholders with meeting activities, including preparing agendas,recording

minutes, room bookings, and transaction requests.

Performs other duties as assigned.

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Kinetic by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

Requirements

To be successful, you will need to meet the following:

Please note that, due to emigration, UAE nationals with family books can be considered for this role.

Bachelor’s degree holder (administration, management, or equivalent)

minimum of 1-2 years’ experience in a similar role. Preferably within the pharmaceutical industry.

excellent organizational skills with the ability to multi-task and prioritize.

outstanding interpersonal skills (face-to-face and over the phone).

accuracy and attention to detail, particularly in the management of diaries and emails.

high proficiency with the commonly used computer software and applications.

Applicants should be available for face-to-face interviews at the location mentioned above.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”