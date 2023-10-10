KNZ Solutions is now hiring in the UAE for multiple positions

KNZ Solutions is a globally renowned IT consulting firm, distinguished by its unwavering dedication to client success.

About the Company

KNZ stands as a worldwide IT consulting firm with its foundation rooted in the expertise, substantial practical know-how, skills, and proficiency of its staff. Alongside its project execution strategy and project oversight, our experts serve as prominent business and technical counselors, each bringing unique knowledge and background, enhancing the quality of service we offer to our clients.

Our client-centric approach guides us throughout the entire process, from planning to execution, aligning seamlessly with our clients’ central business goals. KNZ is dedicated to addressing intricate IT problems by harnessing our industry research, deep service knowledge, and technological capabilities. We proactively identify trends and craft solutions to support our clients effectively.

Advertisement Advertisement We collaborate closely with our clients to pinpoint and quantify their overarching organizational objectives, subsequently formulating a comprehensive roadmap to achieve them. Our approach encompasses all levels of functionality, ranging from long-term strategic planning to the nitty-gritty of day-to-day operations. Job Position: Order Management Specialist Advertisement Employment: Full time Job Location: Dubai, UAE Job description / Role Advertisement Advertisement

Manage customer orders including sales orders and order fulfillment

• Assist with AR/AP

• Support end-user requests for new saved searches, reports, KPI’s, and dashboards.

• Assess the internal control environment and implement process improvements.

• Prepare budgets by establishing schedules; collecting, analyzing, and consolidating financial data; and recommending plans. Achieve budget objectives by scheduling expenditures, analyzing variances, and initiating corrective actions.

• Prepare special reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information and trends.

• Reconciling the company’s bank statements and bookkeeping ledgers

• Implement several cost reduction strategies for contract labor, including an RFQ for a vendor-managed contract labor program.

• Facilitate and lead all backlog and operations reviews with sales, manufacturing, and logistics, increasing communication among groups.

• Issue credits

• Prepare bid documents (RFI’s, RFP’s, etc.).

• Perform troubleshooting on all orders that do not meet compliance standards.

• Maintain OEM inventory through point-of-sale reports and a stocking-rotation program.

• Create orders and distribute appropriate credit to the sales team.

• Perform troubleshooting on all sales orders and assist in identifying and executing various enhancements to all management processes.

• Ensure compliance with all company and business policies, administer all open sales orders, and ensure appropriate order flow.

• Manage all communication with all sales department orders, process all customer orders and shipment of products, and ensure optimal practices for all processes.

• Prepare and update various sales orders through the appropriate NetSuite system and provide updates on all orders.

• Monitor all vendor performance, evaluate all orders, and provide all required approvals.

• Respond to all inquiries for all status orders, resolve all customer issues, and prepare an efficient schedule for projects.

• Monitor and evaluate all order issues, resolve discrepancies in production metrics, and ensure accurate billing for all bookings.

• Provide an interface with the finance department, manage all contracting processes, and manage all incoming purchase orders from various email locations.

Design a finance package for all orders entered, resolve all outstanding issues in coordination with management, and evaluate all metrics to provide accurate weekly data.

• Evaluate all weekly metrics, analyze all continuous improvement projects, and prepare reports for all requests.

• Analyzes and processes purchase orders into a database to facilitate forecasting, which helps sales reps reach the quarter and fiscal budget goals of their customers.

• Be the point of contact for a specified sales team within to collate details required for current sales opportunities.

• Review and approve quotes for sales to self-generate standard order forms.

• Create non-standard order forms in line with company policies.

• Ensure order forms are prepared in a timely and accurate manner to meet tight sales deadlines.

• Work with the manager and legal department to review and approve revisions to order forms requested by customers or partners.

• Ensure all paperwork is received (order forms, purchase orders, etc.) and matches the approved quote upon contract execution.

• Ensure all sales orders are processed in NetSuite and the shipment of products is done in a timely manner.

• Share best practices and ensure compliance with company internal policies and processes.

How to Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at by using the provided link.

Advertisement

APPLY NOW

Requirements

2 – 5 years supply chain, inventory management experience/working with companies that get their inventory audited regularly is preferred

• Knowledge of accounting software

• NetSuite experience is preferred

• Recognizes opportunities to advance client processes and procedures



Advertisement

• Accounts Payable experience integrating and utilizing software like NetSuite or SAP• Accounts Receivable experience

Other Required Qualifications/Skills:

• NetSuite/SAP experience plus

• Excellent MS Excel capabilities

• A quick learner and a self-starter



Advertisement

Also Read JOJO International is now hiring in the UAE for salary up to 12,000 AED JOJO International comprises a team of professionals with diverse backgrounds, including engineering,...

Advertisement

• Excellent at time management and have phenomenal organizational skills• Highly motivated and driven• Able to thrive in a fast-paced environment• A detail-oriented team player and problem-solver by nature• An effective communicator with strong written and verbal skills

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”