IKEA Offering Job opportunities with Salary up to 9,000 Dirhams in UAE
IKEA, the globally renowned leader in home furnishings, is currently offering a...
Landmark Arabia, a prominent player in the retail industry, is thrilled to announce a slew of job openings in Saudi Arabia, offering competitive salaries of up to 15,000 Saudi Riyals.
As part of its ambitious expansion plans, Landmark Arabia is in search of talented and committed individuals to join its workforce, presenting an outstanding opportunity for those seeking to advance their careers in a dynamic and flourishing work environment.
To qualify for these positions, candidates must meet specific requirements:
Applicants are usually required to submit the following documents when applying for a job at Landmark Arabia:
Resume or CV: Prepare a comprehensive resume detailing your educational background, work experience, skills, and any relevant certifications.
Educational Certificates: Include copies of your educational certificates and degrees.
Experience Certificates: If you have prior work experience, provide copies of relevant experience certificates or letters of recommendation.
Identification: A valid Saudi Arabian ID or Iqama for Saudi nationals or a valid work visa for expatriates.
Passport-sized Photographs: A few passport-sized photographs may be required for your application.
Cover Letter: Draft a cover letter expressing your interest in the position and briefly highlighting your qualifications and why you’re a suitable candidate.
To apply for these exciting job opportunities at Landmark Arabia, follow these steps:
Job Vacancies:
|JOB TITLE
|LOCATION
|Store Associate
|Saudi Arabia
|Cashier
|Saudi Arabia
|Assistant Store Manager
|Saudi Arabia
|Cashier – RTL
|Saudi Arabia
|Store Associate
|Saudi Arabia
|Assistant Store Manager
|Saudi Arabia
|Cashier – RTL
|Saudi Arabia
Landmark Arabia’s commitment to providing competitive salaries and diverse job opportunities is a testament to its dedication to both employees and customers. If you’re ready to embark on an exciting career journey, Landmark Arabia is the place to be. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of a dynamic team in the thriving retail industry.
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.