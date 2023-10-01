Landmark Group Hiring with Salary up to 11,000 Dirhams in UAE

The Landmark Group, a well-known name in the retail and hospitality industry, is offering job openings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with attractive salaries of up to 11,000 Dirhams. This presents an exciting opportunity for job seekers looking to advance their careers in a dynamic and diverse environment.
Eligibility Criteria
To qualify for these positions, candidates should meet the following requirements:
Age: Applicants must be between 21 and 35 years old.
Education: A minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent qualification is required.
Documents Required
Interested candidates should prepare the following documents for their application:
Updated Resume or Curriculum Vitae (CV)
Passport-size Photograph
Valid Passport and Visa
Any Relevant Work Certificates (if applicable)
How to Apply
To apply for these exciting job opportunities at Landmark Group in the UAE, follow these steps:
Visit the Landmark Group’s official website or job portal.
Explore the available job listings and select the position that matches your skills and interests.
Upload your resume and any required documents.
Review your application for accuracy before submitting it.
Job Vacancies
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|APPLY LINK
|HR Process Excellence Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Manager – L&D
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Marketing Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Buyer – Kids Footwear
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Graphic Designer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Buying Co-ordinator
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager Sourcing – Footwear
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Buying Coordinator
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Flutter Developer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Buying Manager-Household(Home Centre)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Sr Buying Manager – Womenswear Dresses
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Planner – Ecommerce
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Front Office Associate – Citymax Hotels
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|F&B Cost Controller
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Product Designer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Allocator
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Executive Quality – Based in China
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Jr Fashion Photographer – Ecommerce
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Oracle Techno Functional Consultant
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Jr Fashion Stylist
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Buyer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Executive – Quality Assurance
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Buyer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Merchandiser Planner
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Quality Executive – DC Audits
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Product Owner
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Bartender – Citymax Ras Al Khaimah
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|UI Designer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Product Analyst
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Data Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
