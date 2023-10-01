Landmark Group Hiring with Salary up to 11,000 Dirhams in UAE

Articles
The Landmark Group, a well-known name in the retail and hospitality industry, is offering job openings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with attractive salaries of up to 11,000 Dirhams. This presents an exciting opportunity for job seekers looking to advance their careers in a dynamic and diverse environment.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for these positions, candidates should meet the following requirements:

Age: Applicants must be between 21 and 35 years old.
Education: A minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent qualification is required.

Experience: While prior experience is not necessary, it may be beneficial depending on the specific role.

Documents Required

Interested candidates should prepare the following documents for their application:

Updated Resume or Curriculum Vitae (CV)
Passport-size Photograph
Valid Passport and Visa

Educational Certificates
Any Relevant Work Certificates (if applicable)

How to Apply

To apply for these exciting job opportunities at Landmark Group in the UAE, follow these steps:

Visit the Landmark Group’s official website or job portal.
Explore the available job listings and select the position that matches your skills and interests.

Complete the online application form with accurate and current information.
Upload your resume and any required documents.
Review your application for accuracy before submitting it.

Job Vacancies

TITLELOCATIONAPPLY LINK
HR Process Excellence ManagerDubaiApply Now
Manager – L&DDubaiApply Now
Marketing ManagerDubaiApply Now
Buyer – Kids FootwearDubaiApply Now
Graphic DesignerDubaiApply Now
Buying Co-ordinatorDubaiApply Now
Assistant Manager Sourcing – FootwearDubaiApply Now
Buying CoordinatorDubaiApply Now
Flutter DeveloperDubaiApply Now
Buying Manager-Household(Home Centre)DubaiApply Now
Sr Buying Manager – Womenswear DressesDubaiApply Now
Planner – EcommerceDubaiApply Now
Front Office Associate – Citymax HotelsDubaiApply Now
F&B Cost ControllerDubaiApply Now
Product DesignerDubaiApply Now
AllocatorDubaiApply Now
Executive Quality – Based in ChinaDubaiApply Now
Jr Fashion Photographer – EcommerceDubaiApply Now
Oracle Techno Functional ConsultantDubaiApply Now
Jr Fashion StylistDubaiApply Now
BuyerDubaiApply Now
Senior Executive – Quality AssuranceDubaiApply Now
BuyerDubaiApply Now
Merchandiser PlannerDubaiApply Now
Quality Executive – DC AuditsDubaiApply Now
Product OwnerDubaiApply Now
Bartender – Citymax Ras Al KhaimahDubaiApply Now
UI DesignerDubaiApply Now
Product AnalystDubaiApply Now
Senior Data EngineerDubaiApply Now

