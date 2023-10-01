Landmark Group Hiring with Salary up to 11,000 Dirhams in UAE

The Landmark Group, a well-known name in the retail and hospitality industry, is offering job openings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with attractive salaries of up to 11,000 Dirhams. This presents an exciting opportunity for job seekers looking to advance their careers in a dynamic and diverse environment.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for these positions, candidates should meet the following requirements:

Age: Applicants must be between 21 and 35 years old.

Education: A minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent qualification is required.



Advertisement

Documents Required

Experience: While prior experience is not necessary, it may be beneficial depending on the specific role.

Interested candidates should prepare the following documents for their application:

Updated Resume or Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Passport-size Photograph

Valid Passport and Visa



Advertisement

How to Apply

Educational CertificatesAny Relevant Work Certificates (if applicable)

To apply for these exciting job opportunities at Landmark Group in the UAE, follow these steps:

Visit the Landmark Group’s official website or job portal.

Explore the available job listings and select the position that matches your skills and interests.



Advertisement

Job Vacancies

Complete the online application form with accurate and current information.Upload your resume and any required documents.Review your application for accuracy before submitting it.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”