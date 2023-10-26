Landmark Group Offering Multiple Positions in UAE with Salary up to 10,000 Dirhams

Landmark Group Careers offers a great opportunity for skill development and being part of others’ success. They have various job openings to help you grow professionally.
About Landmark Group
Landmark Group is an Indian conglomerate based in Dubai and is one of the most influential companies in the Middle East. It started as a small store in Bahrain and has become one of the largest retail and hospitality conglomerates. They operate in various retail sectors like electronics, footwear, interior design, cosmetics, and apparel in over 22 countries, with a workforce of 55,000+ people.
Landmark Group Walk-In Interview 2023
Landmark Group is conducting walk-in interviews for those with the right qualifications. You can join this esteemed company at their nearest head office for a dynamic and innovative career opportunity.
How to Apply
To apply for Landmark Group jobs, select a role that matches your qualifications and submit an online application. Include your resume and a well-written cover letter to stand out. Highlight skills and experiences relevant to the position.
Landmark Group Job Vacancies
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|Assistant Buyer-Home Centre
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Store Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Graphic Designer-Home Centre
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Jr Buyer – Menswear (Brand Buying)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Content Executive
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Product Owner
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Hostess
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Buyer Bags & Accessories
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Retail Operations Manager (Women Only)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Planner – Ecommerce
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Buyer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Manager – Learning & Development
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Product Owner
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Events Role ( 6-8 Months Contract )
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager Sourcing – Footwear
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Product Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Food and Beverage Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Manager – L&D
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|CRM Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Manager – Indirect Sourcing
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Product Owner
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Executive Finance
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Commis Chef – Indian Cuisine
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Data Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”
Read More News On
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.