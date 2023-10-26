Landmark Group Offering Multiple Positions in UAE with Salary up to 10,000 Dirhams

Landmark Group Careers offers a great opportunity for skill development and being part of others’ success. They have various job openings to help you grow professionally.

About Landmark Group

Landmark Group is an Indian conglomerate based in Dubai and is one of the most influential companies in the Middle East. It started as a small store in Bahrain and has become one of the largest retail and hospitality conglomerates. They operate in various retail sectors like electronics, footwear, interior design, cosmetics, and apparel in over 22 countries, with a workforce of 55,000+ people.

Landmark Group Walk-In Interview 2023

Landmark Group is conducting walk-in interviews for those with the right qualifications. You can join this esteemed company at their nearest head office for a dynamic and innovative career opportunity.

How to Apply

To apply for Landmark Group jobs, select a role that matches your qualifications and submit an online application. Include your resume and a well-written cover letter to stand out. Highlight skills and experiences relevant to the position.

Landmark Group Job Vacancies

TITLELOCATIONACTION
Assistant Buyer-Home CentreDubaiApply Now
Assistant Store ManagerDubaiApply Now
Graphic Designer-Home CentreDubaiApply Now
Jr Buyer – Menswear (Brand Buying)DubaiApply Now
Content ExecutiveDubaiApply Now
Product OwnerDubaiApply Now
HostessDubaiApply Now
Buyer Bags & AccessoriesDubaiApply Now
Retail Operations Manager (Women Only)DubaiApply Now
Planner – EcommerceDubaiApply Now
BuyerDubaiApply Now
Manager – Learning & DevelopmentDubaiApply Now
Product OwnerDubaiApply Now
Events Role ( 6-8 Months Contract )DubaiApply Now
Assistant Manager Sourcing – FootwearDubaiApply Now
Senior Product ManagerDubaiApply Now
Food and Beverage ManagerDubaiApply Now
Manager – L&DDubaiApply Now
CRM ManagerDubaiApply Now
Manager – Indirect SourcingDubaiApply Now
Product OwnerDubaiApply Now
Executive FinanceDubaiApply Now
Commis Chef – Indian CuisineDubaiApply Now
Senior Data EngineerDubaiApply Now
Advertisement

