Landmark Group Offering Multiple Positions in UAE with Salary up to 10,000 Dirhams

Landmark Group Careers offers a great opportunity for skill development and being part of others’ success. They have various job openings to help you grow professionally.

About Landmark Group

Landmark Group is an Indian conglomerate based in Dubai and is one of the most influential companies in the Middle East. It started as a small store in Bahrain and has become one of the largest retail and hospitality conglomerates. They operate in various retail sectors like electronics, footwear, interior design, cosmetics, and apparel in over 22 countries, with a workforce of 55,000+ people.

Landmark Group Walk-In Interview 2023

Landmark Group is conducting walk-in interviews for those with the right qualifications. You can join this esteemed company at their nearest head office for a dynamic and innovative career opportunity.

How to Apply

To apply for Landmark Group jobs, select a role that matches your qualifications and submit an online application. Include your resume and a well-written cover letter to stand out. Highlight skills and experiences relevant to the position.

Landmark Group Job Vacancies

