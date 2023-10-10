Layan Real Estate is now hiring in the UAE with Salary over 8,000 AED

About The Company

Layan Real Estate was established by a group of seasoned real estate professionals with extensive experience in Dubai’s real estate sector and the broader U.A.E. market. Since its establishment, Layan Real Estate has evolved into one of the foremost and most reliable real estate agencies in the U.A.E. We provide our clients with a wide range of services, including property development, property management, property investment, holiday homes, property maintenance, business consultancy, and more. If you’re in search of real estate experts, you’ve come to the right destination.

Our primary commitment is to deliver the most professional and transparent real estate services possible. Our team is composed of skilled real estate specialists who take immense pride in offering exceptional services while maintaining honesty as a core value in all our interactions. Our experts are dedicated to assisting you, not just selling to you.

Position Title: Operations Officer

Full Time Salary: Up to 8,000 AED all-inclusive depending on experience and qualifications

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Job description / Role

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and implement operational policies and procedures to improve efficiency and productivity.

Manage and coordinate the activities of the operations team, including property managers, maintenance staff, and administrative staff.

Ensure compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements.

Oversee the budgeting and financial management of the operations department.

Communicate with clients, tenants, and vendors to address any issues or concerns.

Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including property owners and contractors.

Conduct regular inspections of properties to ensure they are well-maintained and meet quality standards.

Train and mentor staff to ensure high levels of performance and customer service.

Stay updated on industry trends and best practices to continuously improve operations.

Collaborate with other departments, such as sales and marketing, to support business goals.

Prepare and present reports on operational performance to senior management.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, real estate, or a related field

minimum of 3 years of experience in operations management, preferably in the real estate industry

Strong leadership and management skills with the ability to motivate and develop a team

Proven track record of successfully managing operations and driving business growth

Knowledge of legal and regulatory requirements related to real estate operations in Dubai

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and property management software

