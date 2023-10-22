Majid Al Futtaim is now Hiring in UAE with Salary up to 11,000 AED

Majid Al Futtaim, a prominent player in the retail, shopping mall, and entertainment sector, is delighted to share news about several job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates, with competitive monthly salaries reaching up to 11,000 Dirhams. These openings underscore Majid Al Futtaim’s dedication to advancing employment and supporting the growth of the job market in the UAE.

Eligibility Criteria: To qualify for these enticing job openings at Majid Al Futtaim, candidates are required to meet the following criteria:

Nationality: The job vacancies are open to both UAE nationals and expatriates living and working in the country. Education: Applicants should have a relevant educational background or certification based on the job’s specific requirements. Advertisement Experience: Some positions may necessitate prior work experience in retail, hospitality, mall management, or a related field, while others may be suitable for fresh graduates and entry-level candidates. Skills and Abilities: Depending on the role, candidates should possess specific skills and competencies relevant to the job.

Documents Required: Applicants should prepare and submit the following documents when applying for these job opportunities at Majid Al Futtaim:

Updated Resume/CV: Ensure your resume highlights your qualifications, experience, and relevant skills. Advertisement Educational Certificates: Copies of your academic certificates or diplomas. Experience Certificates: If applicable, provide letters of experience from your previous employers. Passport Copy: Include a copy of your valid passport for expatriates. Emirates ID: UAE nationals and residents should provide a copy of their Emirates ID. Recent Passport-sized Photograph: Attach a recent passport-sized photograph to your application.

How to Apply: To apply for these exciting job opportunities at Majid Al Futtaim, follow these steps:

Visit the official Majid Al Futtaim careers website. Explore the list of available job positions and select the one that aligns with your qualifications and career aspirations. Thoroughly review the job description and requirements to ensure you meet the eligibility criteria. Click the “Apply Now” or “Submit Application” button to initiate your application. Advertisement Complete the online application form, ensuring that you provide accurate and up-to-date information. Upload the necessary documents, including your resume, educational certificates, experience letters, passport copy (or Emirates ID for UAE nationals and residents), and a recent passport-sized photograph. Carefully review your application for accuracy and completeness before submitting it.

Job Vacancies:

