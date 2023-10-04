Advertisement
Majid Al Futtaim is Recruiting in UAE Offering Competitive Salaries up to 13,000 Dirhams

The Al Futtaim Group offers a wide range of job opportunities in the UAE across various industries. These roles include customer service representatives, technicians, civil engineers, sales executives, administrative positions, and more.

About Majid Al Futtaim:

Majid Al Futtaim is a company with diverse interests, including retail, real estate, hotels, and entertainment. Their retail sector is the largest in the Middle East and North Africa, featuring over 300 shopping malls, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. They also manage more than 20 million square feet of retail, commercial, and residential properties in real estate. Their hotels division oversees 50 hotels, including the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai. In the entertainment sector, they own various theme parks, water parks, and cinemas throughout the region.

Career Growth and Development:

Majid Al Futtaim not only offers competitive salaries but also invests in employee growth. They are committed to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for career advancement. The company provides training programs, mentorship initiatives, and a collaborative work environment that encourages learning and growth while contributing to the company’s success.

Competitive Salaries:

Majid Al Futtaim is known for its competitive salary packages, which can go up to an impressive 13,000 Dirhams. This makes them an attractive employer in the region, reflecting their dedication to attracting and retaining top talent.

Job Security and Benefits:

In addition to competitive salaries and career development, Majid Al Futtaim provides job security and a comprehensive benefits package. This includes healthcare coverage, retirement plans, and various other perks that enhance the overall work experience. The company’s commitment to employee well-being is evident in its efforts to create a supportive and fulfilling work environment.

How to Apply for Majid Al Futtaim Careers:

To apply for Majid Al Futtaim careers, visit their careers website. Browse available job openings in the UAE and use filters to narrow your search. When you find a position of interest, click on the job title to access the job description and requirements. If you meet the qualifications, select “Apply Now,” create or log in to your account, upload your resume, and complete the application process.

List of Available Job Vacancies:

TITLELOCATIONACTION
Marketing Associate ManagerUAEApply Now
OPSS Category ManagerUAEApply Now
Sales Executive – HORECAUAEApply Now
Associate Manager, LeasingUAEApply Now
Senior Manager, LeasingUAEApply Now
Manager, LeasingUAEApply Now
Software Dev Engineer IIIUAEApply Now
Senior BI & Insights AnalystUAEApply Now
3D Interior DesignerUAEApply Now
Architecture Associate ManagerUAEApply Now
Category Manager – DryUAEApply Now
Manager – Data AnalyticsUAEApply Now
Transfer Pricing SpecialistUAEApply Now
Architecture ManagerUAEApply Now
Operations Executive – UAE NationalUAEApply Now
Executive, Fire & Safety – UAE NationalUAEApply Now
Collection Administrator – UAE NationalUAEApply Now
Manager – Data AnalyticsUAEApply Now
Human Capital AssociateUAEApply Now
CVM Senior SpecialistUAEApply Now
CRM Senior SpecialistUAEApply Now
Indirect Tax AnalystUAEApply Now
Associate Manager, Portfolio StrategyUAEApply Now
BakerUAEApply Now
Business Development & Account ManagerUAEApply Now
Digital & Growth Marketing ManagerUAEApply Now
CashierUAEApply Now
StockerUAEApply Now
ButcherUAEApply Now
Project Engineer (National Hire)UAEApply Now
Accountant, RevenueUAEApply Now
Associate Manager, Brand MarketingUAEApply Now
Associate Manager, Customer ServiceUAEApply Now
Fish MongerUAEApply Now
Sushi MakerUAEApply Now
Customer Service Officer – UAE NationalUAEApply Now
Health & Safety ManagerUAEApply Now
Fashion Sales AssociateUAEApply Now
Store AssociateUAEApply Now

