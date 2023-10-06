ManPower Group is now hiring in the UAE with salary of up to 8,500 AED

Manpower Group is a global workforce solutions company that offers innovative staffing and workforce services to organizations worldwide, combining local expertise with a vast global footprint to meet clients’ talent needs effectively.

About the company

We are at the forefront of developing and providing cutting-edge workforce solutions and services that empower our clients to succeed in today’s evolving work landscape.

Manpower Group drives the achievements of numerous dynamic global organizations. Our innovative workforce solutions boost competitiveness, improve efficiency, and foster productivity. With a presence in 80+ countries through 3600 offices, we possess both global reach and local expertise. We comprehend the evolving work landscape intimately and have a profound understanding of the companies we serve and the industries we support.

In December 2007, ManpowerGroup made its foray into the Middle East by acquiring the local company Clarendon Parker. This strategic move endowed us with 15 years of extensive local expertise, which we combined with our global presence and industry-leading thought leadership. Manpower Middle East serves clients in the Middle East and North Africa regions. We’ve organized our business around key skill specializations, ensuring that our clients’ needs are met by seasoned and knowledgeable consultants who comprehend both the nuances of your industry and the specific role requirements.

Our consultants excel in identifying the ideal talent for a wide range of industries and diverse job roles, including:

IT & Telecommunications

Engineering & Construction, Oil & Gas

Banking, Finance & Legal

Sales & Business Development

Human Resources & Training

Customer & Support Services (Secretarial and Administrative)

Operational, Supply Chain & Logistics

Executive Recruitment

Emiratization Solutions

Managed Service Provider Solutions

Talent Based Outsourcing Solutions

Outsourced Staffing Solutions

Job Position: Support Engineer

Full-time Salary: Up to 8,500 AED (depending on experience)

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Job description / Role

Employment:

Key responsibilities and requirement in detail:

Support:

• Provide first line of support on Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Apps, Telecommunication, and collaboration solutions within the respective site.

• Provide support to the digital operations team to maintain the core Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Apps, Telecommunication, and collaboration solutions at the respective site.

• Provide all technical support during the installation, configuration, and rollout phase.

• Provide computer help desk support in resolving PC, printer, and network problems either directly or Remotely with end-users.

• Monitor and maintain computer systems and networks.

• Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests

• Basic knowledge of Active Directory

• Repair and replace parts/equipment, as necessary.

• Troubleshoot hardware and software problems by running diagnostics, documenting problems, and resolutions, and assessing the impact of issues.

• Prioritize and manage many open cases at one time.

• Manage the stock of equipment, consumables, and other supplies.

• Manage user accounts, and emails, assign rights and access to the digital services.

• Upgrade, install, and configure computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers, CCTV, etc. to meet the objectives of the adoption and support unit.

• Troubleshoot system and network problems, diagnose and solve hardware or software faults, document problems, and resolutions, and assess the impact of issues.

• Maintain availability, performance, integrity, and security of digital systems within the site.

• Check Security logs from (Servers firewalls, switches, routers, etc.), monitor network traffic, run virus scans, and ensure security patches are up to date to avoid security breaches.

• Analyze incidents, resolve and/or escalate the issues received to ensure the proper resolution.

• Manage user accounts, and emails, assign rights and access to the digital system and services.

• Provide the required awareness and training to the end user to ensure the proper use of digital systems and services.

Requirements

COMPETENCIES:

• Up-to-date knowledge of the latest IT and software trends

• Strong technical background in IT systems and support

• Sound problem-solving and decision-making skills

• Good knowledge on cybersecurity



• Ability to quickly establish good working relationships with end users.• Ability to prioritize the workload.• Ability to work well in a team.• Flexible and open to change• Excellent communication and time management Skills.• Willingness to travel when necessary.

Minimu Quailifications:

• Degree in IT/computer science.

• Minimum Experience:

• 2+ years total experience in IT support.

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at ManPower Group by using the provided link.

