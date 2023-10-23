Marriott Hotel Hiring with Salary up to 8,000 Dirhams in UAE

Explore a world of job opportunities in Dubai’s bustling hospitality industry with Marriott Careers. Marriott, a well-known name in the hotel and hospitality sector, offers a wide range of job openings in this vibrant city. Join a company recognized for its unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction and kickstart a rewarding career.
About Marriott Hotel
Marriott Hotel UAE is a renowned hotel chain present across the United Arab Emirates. It’s known for its top-notch service, luxurious accommodations, and excellent amenities. Marriott Hotel UAE offers fine dining, spa services, and fitness facilities, making it a favored choice for travelers and business professionals. With locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and various UAE cities, Marriott Hotel aims to provide guests with an exceptional hospitality experience, making them feel at home.
Working at Marriott Hotel
Marriott Hotel nurtures an inclusive and excellence-driven work environment. This respected establishment values teamwork, celebrates diversity, and encourages innovation among its staff. The foundation of this work culture is a welcoming atmosphere that appreciates every contribution.
Marriott Hotel is committed to offering various career advancement opportunities, emphasizing lifelong learning. Simultaneously, the concern for employee well-being reflects the commitment to providing outstanding guest experiences. Those who choose Marriott Hotel will be part of a work culture that promotes both individual and collective success.
Current Job Opportunities at Marriott Hotel
Marriott Hotel is dedicated to ensuring a satisfying and fulfilling career for all its employees. To explore various job openings in Dubai, Marriott Hotel is conducting open walk-in interviews. During these interviews, job seekers can interact with the Marriott Hotel’s recruitment team, get insights into available roles, and apply on the spot.
Marriott Hotel provides a wide range of professional opportunities, including positions like Front Desk Agent, Commis 1, Food and Beverage Server, Housekeeping Attendant, Banquet Server, Marketing Manager, Sales Manager, Human Resources Manager, and more.
Benefits of Working at Marriott Hotel
Marriott Hotel employees enjoy competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits. They have access to excellent professional development programs and the extensive global network of Marriott opportunities.
In addition, employees can benefit from discounts on Marriott accommodations worldwide and be part of a diverse team that places a high value on inclusion and innovation. Marriott Hotel offers health and wellness programs to support a healthy lifestyle, and employees can participate in community engagement initiatives to make a positive impact.
Eligibility Criteria
To qualify for positions at Marriott Hotel, candidates should:
-Be at least eighteen years old.
-Have relevant academic qualifications in hospitality or related fields.
-While prior industry experience is preferred, it’s not always mandatory.
-Be capable of working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
-Be available to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays.
-Have legal authorization to work in the respective country or region.
How to Apply for Marriott Careers
-To apply for Marriott Hotel Careers in Dubai, follow these steps:
-Select the position that aligns with your skills and interests.
-Prepare an up-to-date resume and a well-crafted cover letter highlighting your qualifications.
-Email your resume and cover letter to the HR department at the provided HR email address, indicating the position’s title in the subject line.
Marriott Hotel Job Openings
|Plumber
|Dubai
|Restaurant Shift Leader – Marriott Al Forsan
|Abu Dhabi
|Sales Manager (EBC)
|Dubai
|F&B Runner – Korean Steakhouse and Lounge
|Dubai
|Hotel Cleanliness Expert – Room Attendant
|Dubai
|F&B Service Expert (Waiter/Waitress)
|Dubai
|Bartender- Korean Steakhouse and Lounge
|Dubai
|At Your Service Runner- Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
|Dubai
|Waiter/ Waitress – Mexican Lifestyle Restaurant
|Dubai
|Finance Clerk
|Abu Dhabi
|Accounts Receivable Supervisor
|Abu Dhabi
|Waiter / Waitress – Korean Steakhouse and Lounge
|Dubai
|Door Attendant
|Dubai
|Bartender – Italian Restaurant
|Dubai
|Demi Chef de Partie (Bakery)
|Dubai
|Waiter / Waitress – Banquets -Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
|Dubai
|Jr. Bartender – Italian Restaurant
|Dubai
|Front Office Intern- Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
|Dubai
|Restaurant Hostess -Korean Steakhouse and Lounge
|Dubai
|Executive Lounge Attendant
|Abu Dhabi
|Housekeeping Attendant- Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
|Dubai
|Commis I
|Dubai
|Front Office Agent – German Speaker
|Dubai
|Kitchen Technician
|Dubai
|F&B Intern
|Dubai
|Room Technician
|Dubai
|Barista-Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
|Dubai
|Waiter/ Waitress- Italian Restaurant
|Dubai
|Chef de Partie – Steak House
|Dubai
|Assistant Guest Relations Manager | Chinese Speaker
|Abu Dhabi
|Commis II
|Dubai
|General Support Specialist (AYS Runner) – Marriott Al Forsan
|Abu Dhabi
|Assistant Restaurant Manager – Marriott Al Forsan
|Abu Dhabi
|Commis 2- Korean Cuisine- Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
|Dubai
|Bartender
|Dubai
|Bartender – Speciality Restaurant
|Dubai
|Assistant Restaurant Manager – Pool and Beach Operations
|Dubai
|Restaurant Hostess – Mexican Lifestyle Restaurant
|Dubai
|Senior Waiter – Korean Steakhouse and Lounge
|Dubai
|F&B Runner – Italian Restuarant
|Dubai
|Commis 1
|Dubai
|Front Desk Manager – German Speaker
|Dubai
|Commis I – Mexican Lifestyle Restaurant
|Dubai
|F&B Service Expert – Khayal – Marriott Al Forsan
|Abu Dhabi
|Hotel Cleanliness Expert – Marriott Al Forsan
|Abu Dhabi
|Demi Chef de Partie – Korean Speciality Restaurant
|Dubai
|Commis II
|Dubai
|Guest Experience Expert (AYS+CID) – Marriott Al Forsan
|Abu Dhabi
|Commis 1 – Specialty Restaurant
|Dubai
|Assistant Restaurant Reservations Manager
|Dubai
|Event Service Expert
|Abu Dhabi
|Complex Events Executive
|Dubai
|Front Office Team Leader (preferably Arabic Speaker)
|Dubai
|Commis 2
|Dubai
|Assistant Pastry Chef- Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
|Dubai
|Cost Control Supervisor
|Abu Dhabi
|EBC Sales Executive
|Dubai
|Lobby Lounge Supervisor
|Dubai
|Waiter/ Waitress
|Dubai
|Financial Controller
|Dubai
|Restaurant Supervisor- Pool and Beach Operations
|Dubai
|Kitchen Intern-Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
|Dubai
|Restaurant Reservations Agent- Specialty Restaurant
|Dubai
|Sous Chef – All Day Dining (Mediterranean Cuisine)
|Dubai
|Assistant Food & Beverage Manager – Marriott Al Forsan
|Abu Dhabi
|F&B Service Expert – Lobby Lounge – Marriott Al Forsan
|Abu Dhabi
|Commis 1 – Banquets
|Dubai
|M Club Waiter- Marriott Resort Pal Jumeirah
|Dubai
|Hotel Cleanliness Expert
|Dubai
|M Club Intern
|Dubai
|Jr. Bartender- Lifestyle Restaurant
|Dubai
|Front Office Agent
|Dubai
|F&B Runner-Lifestyle Restaurant
|Dubai
|Jr. Bartender – Korean Steakhouse and Lounge
|Dubai
|Bar Supervisor-Korean Steakhouse and Lounge
|Dubai
|Housekeeping Intern-Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
|Dubai
|Restaurant Supervisor -Korean Steakhouse and Lounge
|Dubai
|Guest Experience Expert
|Abu Dhabi
|Chef de Partie- Korean Cuisine- Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
|Dubai
|Executive Lounge Team Leader
|Abu Dhabi
