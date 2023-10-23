Marriott Hotel Hiring with Salary up to 8,000 Dirhams in UAE

Articles
Explore a world of job opportunities in Dubai’s bustling hospitality industry with Marriott Careers. Marriott, a well-known name in the hotel and hospitality sector, offers a wide range of job openings in this vibrant city. Join a company recognized for its unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction and kickstart a rewarding career.

About Marriott Hotel

Marriott Hotel UAE is a renowned hotel chain present across the United Arab Emirates. It’s known for its top-notch service, luxurious accommodations, and excellent amenities. Marriott Hotel UAE offers fine dining, spa services, and fitness facilities, making it a favored choice for travelers and business professionals. With locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and various UAE cities, Marriott Hotel aims to provide guests with an exceptional hospitality experience, making them feel at home.

Working at Marriott Hotel

Marriott Hotel nurtures an inclusive and excellence-driven work environment. This respected establishment values teamwork, celebrates diversity, and encourages innovation among its staff. The foundation of this work culture is a welcoming atmosphere that appreciates every contribution.

Marriott Hotel is committed to offering various career advancement opportunities, emphasizing lifelong learning. Simultaneously, the concern for employee well-being reflects the commitment to providing outstanding guest experiences. Those who choose Marriott Hotel will be part of a work culture that promotes both individual and collective success.

Current Job Opportunities at Marriott Hotel

Marriott Hotel is dedicated to ensuring a satisfying and fulfilling career for all its employees. To explore various job openings in Dubai, Marriott Hotel is conducting open walk-in interviews. During these interviews, job seekers can interact with the Marriott Hotel’s recruitment team, get insights into available roles, and apply on the spot.

Marriott Hotel provides a wide range of professional opportunities, including positions like Front Desk Agent, Commis 1, Food and Beverage Server, Housekeeping Attendant, Banquet Server, Marketing Manager, Sales Manager, Human Resources Manager, and more.

Benefits of Working at Marriott Hotel

Marriott Hotel employees enjoy competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits. They have access to excellent professional development programs and the extensive global network of Marriott opportunities.

In addition, employees can benefit from discounts on Marriott accommodations worldwide and be part of a diverse team that places a high value on inclusion and innovation. Marriott Hotel offers health and wellness programs to support a healthy lifestyle, and employees can participate in community engagement initiatives to make a positive impact.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for positions at Marriott Hotel, candidates should:

-Be at least eighteen years old.
-Have relevant academic qualifications in hospitality or related fields.
-While prior industry experience is preferred, it’s not always mandatory.

-Possess strong communication skills with a focus on customer satisfaction.
-Be capable of working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
-Be available to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays.
-Have legal authorization to work in the respective country or region.

How to Apply for Marriott Careers

-To apply for Marriott Hotel Careers in Dubai, follow these steps:

-Visit the official Marriott careers website to explore available job openings in Dubai.
-Select the position that aligns with your skills and interests.
-Prepare an up-to-date resume and a well-crafted cover letter highlighting your qualifications.
-Email your resume and cover letter to the HR department at the provided HR email address, indicating the position’s title in the subject line.

Marriott Hotel Job Openings

TITLELOCATIONACTION
PlumberDubaiApply Now
Restaurant Shift Leader – Marriott Al ForsanAbu DhabiApply Now
Sales Manager (EBC)DubaiApply Now
F&B Runner – Korean Steakhouse and LoungeDubaiApply Now
Hotel Cleanliness Expert – Room AttendantDubaiApply Now
F&B Service Expert (Waiter/Waitress)DubaiApply Now
Bartender- Korean Steakhouse and LoungeDubaiApply Now
At Your Service Runner- Marriott Resort Palm JumeirahDubaiApply Now
Waiter/ Waitress – Mexican Lifestyle RestaurantDubaiApply Now
Finance ClerkAbu DhabiApply Now
Accounts Receivable SupervisorAbu DhabiApply Now
Waiter / Waitress – Korean Steakhouse and LoungeDubaiApply Now
Door AttendantDubaiApply Now
Bartender – Italian RestaurantDubaiApply Now
Demi Chef de Partie (Bakery)DubaiApply Now
Waiter / Waitress – Banquets -Marriott Resort Palm JumeirahDubaiApply Now
Jr. Bartender – Italian RestaurantDubaiApply Now
Front Office Intern- Marriott Resort Palm JumeirahDubaiApply Now
Restaurant Hostess -Korean Steakhouse and LoungeDubaiApply Now
Executive Lounge AttendantAbu DhabiApply Now
Housekeeping Attendant- Marriott Resort Palm JumeirahDubaiApply Now
Commis IDubaiApply Now
Front Office Agent – German SpeakerDubaiApply Now
Kitchen TechnicianDubaiApply Now
F&B InternDubaiApply Now
Room TechnicianDubaiApply Now
Barista-Marriott Resort Palm JumeirahDubaiApply Now
Waiter/ Waitress- Italian RestaurantDubaiApply Now
Chef de Partie – Steak HouseDubaiApply Now
Assistant Guest Relations Manager | Chinese SpeakerAbu DhabiApply Now
Commis IIDubaiApply Now
General Support Specialist (AYS Runner) – Marriott Al ForsanAbu DhabiApply Now
Assistant Restaurant Manager – Marriott Al ForsanAbu DhabiApply Now
Commis 2- Korean Cuisine- Marriott Resort Palm JumeirahDubaiApply Now
BartenderDubaiApply Now
Bartender – Speciality RestaurantDubaiApply Now
Assistant Restaurant Manager – Pool and Beach OperationsDubaiApply Now
Restaurant Hostess – Mexican Lifestyle RestaurantDubaiApply Now
Senior Waiter – Korean Steakhouse and LoungeDubaiApply Now
F&B Runner – Italian RestuarantDubaiApply Now
Commis 1DubaiApply Now
Front Desk Manager – German SpeakerDubaiApply Now
Commis I – Mexican Lifestyle RestaurantDubaiApply Now
F&B Service Expert – Khayal – Marriott Al ForsanAbu DhabiApply Now
Hotel Cleanliness Expert – Marriott Al ForsanAbu DhabiApply Now
Demi Chef de Partie – Korean Speciality RestaurantDubaiApply Now
Commis IIDubaiApply Now
Guest Experience Expert (AYS+CID) – Marriott Al ForsanAbu DhabiApply Now
Commis 1 – Specialty RestaurantDubaiApply Now
Assistant Restaurant Reservations ManagerDubaiApply Now
Event Service ExpertAbu DhabiApply Now
Complex Events ExecutiveDubaiApply Now
Front Office Team Leader (preferably Arabic Speaker)DubaiApply Now
Commis 2DubaiApply Now
Assistant Pastry Chef- Marriott Resort Palm JumeirahDubaiApply Now
Cost Control SupervisorAbu DhabiApply Now
EBC Sales ExecutiveDubaiApply Now
Lobby Lounge SupervisorDubaiApply Now
Waiter/ WaitressDubaiApply Now
Financial ControllerDubaiApply Now
Restaurant Supervisor- Pool and Beach OperationsDubaiApply Now
Kitchen Intern-Marriott Resort Palm JumeirahDubaiApply Now
Restaurant Reservations Agent- Specialty RestaurantDubaiApply Now
Sous Chef – All Day Dining (Mediterranean Cuisine)DubaiApply Now
Assistant Food & Beverage Manager – Marriott Al ForsanAbu DhabiApply Now
F&B Service Expert – Lobby Lounge – Marriott Al ForsanAbu DhabiApply Now
Commis 1 – BanquetsDubaiApply Now
M Club Waiter- Marriott Resort Pal JumeirahDubaiApply Now
Hotel Cleanliness ExpertDubaiApply Now
M Club InternDubaiApply Now
Jr. Bartender- Lifestyle RestaurantDubaiApply Now
Front Office AgentDubaiApply Now
F&B Runner-Lifestyle RestaurantDubaiApply Now
Jr. Bartender – Korean Steakhouse and LoungeDubaiApply Now
Bar Supervisor-Korean Steakhouse and LoungeDubaiApply Now
Housekeeping Intern-Marriott Resort Palm JumeirahDubaiApply Now
Restaurant Supervisor -Korean Steakhouse and LoungeDubaiApply Now
Guest Experience ExpertAbu DhabiApply Now
Chef de Partie- Korean Cuisine- Marriott Resort Palm JumeirahDubaiApply Now
Executive Lounge Team LeaderAbu DhabiApply Now
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

