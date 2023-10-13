Master Group of Industries is now offering multiple jobs in Pakistan

Master Group of Industries is presently presenting a range of job opportunities throughout Pakistan. This well-known conglomerate is in search of skilled professionals to augment their diverse staff. In this piece, we will furnish a summary of the employment positions, qualification prerequisites, necessary paperwork, and application procedures.

Eligibility Criteria:

While the particular prerequisites may differ based on the specific role, here are some general eligibility criteria:

Education: Candidates are expected to have the necessary educational qualifications relevant to the job they are applying for.

Candidates are expected to have the necessary educational qualifications relevant to the job they are applying for. Advertisement Experience: Some positions require previous experience in the relevant field, while others are open to fresh graduates.

Some positions require previous experience in the relevant field, while others are open to fresh graduates. Specific Skills: Depending on the job, candidates may need to possess technical skills related to the role.

Depending on the job, candidates may need to possess technical skills related to the role. Legal Status: Applicants must have the legal right to work in Pakistan, including the necessary work permits.

Documents Required:

To submit an application for job openings at Master Group of Industries, applicants are usually expected to furnish the following documents:

Advertisement

Updated Resume/CV

Educational Certificates

Professional Certificates (if applicable)

Passport and Visa Copies (for non-Pakistani applicants)

References (upon request) Advertisement

How to Apply:

Interested individuals can apply for these job opportunities by following these steps:

Visit the official website or job portal of Master Group of Industries. Navigate to the “Careers” or “Jobs” section to browse the list of available positions. Advertisement Select the job vacancy that aligns with your qualifications and career goals. Follow the application instructions provided for each job, which may include submitting your resume and other required documents. Once your application is submitted, you may be contacted for interviews and assessments as part of the company’s hiring process.

Also Read Al Hamad Group hiring in the UAE with a salary of up to 8,500 Dirhams Al Hamad Group, a prominent name in the business world, is currently...

Seize the opportunity to join the Master Group of Industries, a highly regarded and esteemed entity in Pakistan. These employment openings provide competitive compensation, a pathway for professional advancement, and the opportunity to collaborate with a varied and energetic team. For more information and instructions on how to apply, please consult the detailed job listings on the Master Group of Industries website.

Advertisement

Job Vacancies:

Position Location Qualification Experience Apply Now Director of Sales and Marketing Karachi MBA or equivalent 20 years (5 in a similar role) Apply Manager, Manufacturing Excellence Raiwind, Lahore Bachelor’s degree in engineering or a related field 6–8 years of relevant experience Apply Sales Promotion Officer (Lahore) 18 km, Ferozpur Road, Lahore Graduation, BBA, or MBA Marketing Fresh: 1 year Apply Sales Promotion Officer (Islamabad) 18 km, Ferozpur Road, Lahore Graduation, BBA, or MBA Marketing Fresh: 1 year Apply Deputy Manager, Sales Hygiene Karachi BBA or MBA in sales and marketing 4-6 years of relevant experience Apply Corporate Sales Executive, Home Furniture Lahore Bachelors/Master’s Degree 4-6 years of relevant experience Apply

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”