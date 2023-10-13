Master Group of Industries is now offering multiple jobs in Pakistan

Al Hamad Group hiring in the UAE with a salary of up to 8,500 Dirhams
Al Hamad Group, a prominent name in the business world, is currently...
Master Group of Industries is presently presenting a range of job opportunities throughout Pakistan. This well-known conglomerate is in search of skilled professionals to augment their diverse staff. In this piece, we will furnish a summary of the employment positions, qualification prerequisites, necessary paperwork, and application procedures.
While the particular prerequisites may differ based on the specific role, here are some general eligibility criteria:
To submit an application for job openings at Master Group of Industries, applicants are usually expected to furnish the following documents:
Interested individuals can apply for these job opportunities by following these steps:
Seize the opportunity to join the Master Group of Industries, a highly regarded and esteemed entity in Pakistan. These employment openings provide competitive compensation, a pathway for professional advancement, and the opportunity to collaborate with a varied and energetic team. For more information and instructions on how to apply, please consult the detailed job listings on the Master Group of Industries website.
|Position
|Location
|Qualification
|Experience
|Apply Now
|Director of Sales and Marketing
|Karachi
|MBA or equivalent
|20 years (5 in a similar role)
|Apply
|Manager, Manufacturing Excellence
|Raiwind, Lahore
|Bachelor’s degree in engineering or a related field
|6–8 years of relevant experience
|Apply
|Sales Promotion Officer (Lahore)
|18 km, Ferozpur Road, Lahore
|Graduation, BBA, or MBA Marketing
|Fresh: 1 year
|Apply
|Sales Promotion Officer (Islamabad)
|18 km, Ferozpur Road, Lahore
|Graduation, BBA, or MBA Marketing
|Fresh: 1 year
|Apply
|Deputy Manager, Sales Hygiene
|Karachi
|BBA or MBA in sales and marketing
|4-6 years of relevant experience
|Apply
|Corporate Sales Executive, Home Furniture
|Lahore
|Bachelors/Master’s Degree
|4-6 years of relevant experience
|Apply
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.