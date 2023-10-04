Nestlé Hiring with Salary up to 8,000 Saudi Riyal in Saudi Arabia

Nestlé, a renowned global food and beverage leader, has exciting job opportunities with competitive salaries of up to 8,000 Saudi Riyals (about $2,130) available across Saudi Arabia. This initiative reflects Nestlé’s commitment to job creation, local talent support, and contributing to the Kingdom’s economic development.

About Nestlé

Nestlé, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, has a significant presence in Saudi Arabia, offering quality food products that promote well-being. With a history of serving the Kingdom’s residents, Nestlé has become a trusted name. Operating multiple facilities and distribution centers, Nestlé plays a crucial role in job creation and economic growth.

Eligibility and Requirements

Nestlé, an international food conglomerate, seeks skilled individuals to join its global workforce. Typical qualifications and prerequisites for Nestlé positions include:

Advertisement

– High school diploma or equivalent.

– Experience in food production or related fields.

– A passion for culinary arts and food preparation.

– Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

– Adaptability in a dynamic work environment.

– Valid driver’s license with a good record.

Advertisement

How to Apply

To apply for Nestlé careers:

1. Visit the official Nestlé careers website.

2. Browse available job openings.

3. Select a suitable position.

4. Review the job details and requirements.



Advertisement

Job Vacancies

TITLE LOCATION ACTION Merchandising Supervisor Saudia Arabia Apply Now Corporate Communications Manager Saudia Arabia Apply Now Field Sales Representative (Riyadh) Saudia Arabia Apply Now Field Sales Representative (Jeddah) Saudia Arabia Apply Now

5. Create an account or log in if you have one.6. Fill out the online application form.7. Upload your resume/CV and required documents.8. Carefully review and submit your application.9. Monitor your application status through provided contact information or online portal.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”