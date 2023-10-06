Advertisement
Noon hiring for job opportunities in the UAE, with salaries up to 10,500 dirhams
In today’s ever-changing job market, there is a growing need for positions that offer not just competitive pay but also significant opportunities for advancement. If you are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and looking for such chances, look no further than Noon, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in the Middle East.

About Noon

Noon UAE is a well-known online marketplace that serves clients in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. This e-commerce behemoth has a massive product catalog that includes everything from electronics and clothing to food and beauty products. Their primary purpose is to make internet purchasing easier for people in the region.

Noon UAE, which was founded in 2017, has quickly risen to prominence in the regional e-commerce sector. Their steadfast dedication to client satisfaction and a culture of continual innovation have contributed to their success. Currently, Noon UAE offers a variety of career possibilities in a variety of industries, including intriguing job vacancies such as driver roles for people interested in the transportation area.

Warehouse Positions at Noon in Dubai

Noon is presently offering a plethora of job opportunities within their warehouses, located in Dubai and other strategic locations. If you’re a resident of the UAE, you may be eligible to apply for warehouse positions at Noon’s state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai. These roles encompass a wide range of responsibilities, including stock management, loading and unloading, shelving, packing, and the operation of lifting machinery.

Salary and benefits

Working at Noon comes with a slew of perks aimed at boosting your happiness and job satisfaction:

  • Competitive salary packages
  • Comprehensive healthcare coverage and insurance benefits
  • Maternity and Paternity Leave Entitlements
  • Flexible or Reduced Working Hours Options
  • Generous Paid Vacation and Time Off Benefits
  • Complimentary meals or snacks
  • Incentive bonuses and recognition rewards
How to apply for Noon 

If you want to join the Noon team and embark on a great career path, the application process is straightforward. Prospective candidates are invited to follow the link provided, which will walk them through the registration and application process. Before applying, make sure you have a valid email address because all notifications will be sent to the email address you provide on the website.

Job Vacancies

TITLELOCATIONACTION
Internship, Business DevelopmentDubaiApply Now
Intern, Business Development ExecutiveDubaiApply Now
Intern, Commercial – Central Grocery CommercialDubaiApply Now
Mahali InternshipDubaiApply Now
Facilities Engineer – Noon MinutesDubaiApply Now
Store Supervisor – DarkstoreDubaiApply Now
Store Team Leader – DarkstoreDubaiApply Now
Business Development SpecialistDubaiApply Now
Operations Executive (UAE National)DubaiApply Now
Intern, Business Development Executive – Based in AjmanAjmanApply Now
Demand and Supply PlannerDubaiApply Now
HR Coordinator (UAE National)DubaiApply Now
Category Manager – Personal CareDubaiApply Now
Lead, Account Management – Noon FoodDubaiApply Now
Intern – Ad MonetizationDubaiApply Now
Business Development Manager- Noon PaymentsDubaiApply Now
Product Manager IIIDubaiApply Now
Senior Manager, Growth Strategy – noon foodDubaiApply Now
Senior Manager, MonetizationDubaiApply Now

Not only will you discover a promising career at Noon, but you will also find a supportive work atmosphere that honors your contributions. Don’t pass up this wonderful opportunity to be a part of the Middle East’s e-commerce boom. Apply now and enter a world of opportunities with Noon UAE.

 

