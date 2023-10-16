NSR is now hiring in the UAE with salary up to 30,000 Dirhams

NSR Associates is a company that specializes in comprehensive project management and turnkey project development, serving various sectors such as hospitality, residential, office, healthcare, and commercial. They are dedicated to delivering high-quality services to clients and stakeholders, including accurate and clear presentations.

About the Company

At NSR, we take pride in our market expertise, integrity, loyalty, and professionalism. We prioritize building personal relationships and understanding our clients’ specific needs to ensure we match the right people to the right roles.

The partners at NSR have a long-standing commitment to treating people with openness and honesty. As a company, our core drive is to discover the perfect opportunities for individuals, enhancing their careers wherever they may be in the world.

Our guiding principle is that every individual we interact with has the potential to become a client. This approach has been highly advantageous for us, as many individuals we’ve assisted on the international stage have later chosen NSR Associates to handle their recruitment needs as clients, after we initially represented them as candidates.

Position Title: Project Manager Architecture

Full Time Salary: up to 30K AED all-inclusive depending on experience and qualifications

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Job description / Role

Employment: Full Time

We manage a diverse range of projects in sectors such as Hospitality, Residential, Office, Healthcare, and Commercial. In collaboration with our Commercial Manager, we furnish cost-related information when needed and also address Requests for Proposals (RFPs) that demand our attention.

We specialize in turnkey project development, overseeing the entire journey from initial conception and design phases to the final delivery and completion stages.

We ensure the delivery of precise and coherent presentations to key stakeholders and clients when needed.

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at NSR Associates by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

Requirements

Minimum 10 years experience working for notable Developers/Consultancies or Contractors in the GCC

Client Facing, articulate and strong presentation skills

Degree educated preferred

Strong Project Management/Delivery experience coupled with being commercially savvy.

This role would suit an individual with a wide ranging skill set that prefers to be in a position offering a lot of variety day to day with an exciting, dynamic Client!

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”