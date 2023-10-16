Parsons is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 15,000 AED

Ready to advance your career? Look right here! Parsons, a worldwide leader in engineering and construction management, has a variety of thrilling job openings available in the United Arab Emirates. Offering competitive salaries of up to 15,000 dirhams, these roles provide not just financial benefits but also the chance to contribute to innovative projects that influence the future.

About Parsons

Founded in 1944, Parsons is a full-service engineering, construction, technical, and management services company. It distinguishes itself as a 100% employee-owned enterprise through the Employee Stock Ownership Trust. Parsons is a frontrunner in diverse markets, with a notable focus on transportation, environmental and infrastructure projects, defense and security solutions, and resource management.

Specializing in addressing intricate logistical hurdles, Parsons offers design and design-build services, program and construction management, and various professional services through innovative alternative delivery methods. They serve federal, regional, and local government agencies, along with private industrial clients globally. Currently, more than 15,000 Parsons team members are engaged in over 3,000 projects across 28 countries. Parsons employees are recognized for their readiness to travel to any part of the world, tackle technical and management challenges, and persevere until the project is triumphantly accomplished.

Requirements for Parsons Careers in the UAE

Advertisement

Age requirement: You must be over 18 years old. Non-UAE nationals need a valid work permit. Professional experience: 1 to 5 years of relevant experience Education: high school diploma or equivalent in a related field. Effective communication: proficiency in both oral and written communication Advertisement Clear and logical communication: ability to interact effectively with both management and colleagues Safety commitment: dedication to adhering to safe work practices.

Job Perks and Compensation at Parsons UAE Positions

At Parsons, employees receive a range of benefits alongside competitive salary packages, which include:

Advertisement Health and financial well-being Career Advancement and Development Opportunities Work-life balance and personal well-being Commitment to Supporting Our Military Personnel

How to Apply for Parsons Careers

Advertisement

Access Parsons’ job portal. Navigate to ‘View Jobs.’ Optimize your search by applying location filters. Choose your desired position. Carefully review the job description, working hours, compensation, and prerequisites. Advertisement Select ‘Apply Now.’ Register for an account. Complete the form with your personal details, including your name and surname. Upload your most recent resume. Agree to the terms, conditions, and privacy policy. Click ‘Submit Application. Advertisement

Also Read Job Schweiz is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 6,000 AED Job Schweiz offers a wide range of job opportunities in Switzerland, across...

List of job Vacancies

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”