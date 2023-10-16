Parsons is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 15,000 AED

Job Schweiz is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 6,000 AED
Ready to advance your career? Look right here! Parsons, a worldwide leader in engineering and construction management, has a variety of thrilling job openings available in the United Arab Emirates. Offering competitive salaries of up to 15,000 dirhams, these roles provide not just financial benefits but also the chance to contribute to innovative projects that influence the future.
Founded in 1944, Parsons is a full-service engineering, construction, technical, and management services company. It distinguishes itself as a 100% employee-owned enterprise through the Employee Stock Ownership Trust. Parsons is a frontrunner in diverse markets, with a notable focus on transportation, environmental and infrastructure projects, defense and security solutions, and resource management.
Specializing in addressing intricate logistical hurdles, Parsons offers design and design-build services, program and construction management, and various professional services through innovative alternative delivery methods. They serve federal, regional, and local government agencies, along with private industrial clients globally. Currently, more than 15,000 Parsons team members are engaged in over 3,000 projects across 28 countries. Parsons employees are recognized for their readiness to travel to any part of the world, tackle technical and management challenges, and persevere until the project is triumphantly accomplished.
At Parsons, employees receive a range of benefits alongside competitive salary packages, which include:
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|A
|Cost Engineer
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Electrical Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Safety Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Design Engineer – Water/Wastewater
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Material Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Infrastructure Engineer / Coordinator
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Project Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Electrical Design Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Quantity Surveyor
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Landscape/Irrigation Inspector
|Dubai
|Apply Now
