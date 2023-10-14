Master Group of Industries is now offering multiple jobs in Pakistan
Master Group of Industries is presently presenting a range of job opportunities...
The Punjab Police has announced a significant recruitment drive, offering job opportunities for the positions of Senior Station Assistant (SSA) and Police Station Assistant (PSA) across the province.
This recruitment campaign aims to fill 835 vacant positions for PSA (Scale 7) and 21 SSA (Scale 9), as detailed in an official advertisement released by the Punjab Police.
To apply for the PSA and SSA positions, candidates can access the application forms via the official Punjab Police website. Once the forms are duly completed, they are to be submitted, along with attested copies of their qualification certificates, at the respective police lines. The deadline for application submissions is set for October 28, 2023.
The eligibility criteria for SSA positions are inclusive of men, women, and transgender individuals aged between 18 and 25, with age relaxation considerations in line with the Punjab government’s policy.
Furthermore, all applicants must possess a domicile within the relevant district. The minimum educational requirement for the SSA post is an intermediate degree in computer science (ICS), complemented by three years of experience in a related field.
The eligibility criteria for PSA positions mirror those of SSA, encompassing men, women, and transgender individuals between the ages of 18 and 25, with age relaxation provisions as per the Punjab government’s policy. Like SSA applicants, candidates for PSA roles must also possess a domicile in the relevant district.
Additionally, applicants must hold an ICS degree and an MS Office certificate from a recognized institute, coupled with an English typing speed of 35 words per minute (WPM) and 25 WPM in Urdu.
Punjab Police has allotted specific quotas for various demographics, reserving 15 percent for female candidates, five percent for minority applicants, and three percent for individuals with disabilities.
A written test will be administered to the candidate, followed by a typing test. Candidates who pass both examinations will be called for an interview.
Lahore: 199 positions
Sheikhupura: 24 positions
Nankana SB: 8 positions
Kasur: 4 positions
Faisalabad: 38 positions
Chiniot: 5 positions
Jhang: 4 positions
T.T Singh: 3 positions
Gujranwala: 52 positions
Gujrat: 24 positions
Hafizabad: 6 positions
Mandi Bahauddin: 5 positions
Sialkot: 50 positions
Narowal: 12 positions
Sargodha: 32 positions
Bhakkar: 4 positions
Khushab: 12 positions
Mianwali: 25 positions
Sahiwal: 4 positions
Okara: 1 position
Pakpattan: 3 positions
Rawalpindi: 61 positions
Attock: 10 positions
Chakwal: 15 positions
Jehlum: 12 positions
Multan: 71 positions
Lodhran: 8 positions
Khanewal: 13 positions
Vehari: 6 positions
Bahawalpur: 7 positions
Bahawalnagar: 3 positions
Rahimyar Khan: 18 positions
DG Khan: 40 positions
Layyah: 6 positions
Muzaffargarh: 32 positions
Rajanpur: 17 positions
District-wise distribution of SSA Posts
Lahore: 5 positions
Faisalabad: 1 position
Gujranwala: 1 position
Sargodha: 1 position
Sahiwal: 1 position
Rawalpindi: 3 positions
Multan: 8 positions
Bahawalpur: 4 positions
DG Khan: 5 positions
Catch all the Jobs News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.