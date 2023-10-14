The Punjab Police has announced a significant recruitment drive, offering job opportunities for the positions of Senior Station Assistant (SSA) and Police Station Assistant (PSA) across the province.

This recruitment campaign aims to fill 835 vacant positions for PSA (Scale 7) and 21 SSA (Scale 9), as detailed in an official advertisement released by the Punjab Police.

How to Apply

To apply for the PSA and SSA positions, candidates can access the application forms via the official Punjab Police website. Once the forms are duly completed, they are to be submitted, along with attested copies of their qualification certificates, at the respective police lines. The deadline for application submissions is set for October 28, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria for SSA Positions

The eligibility criteria for SSA positions are inclusive of men, women, and transgender individuals aged between 18 and 25, with age relaxation considerations in line with the Punjab government’s policy.

Furthermore, all applicants must possess a domicile within the relevant district. The minimum educational requirement for the SSA post is an intermediate degree in computer science (ICS), complemented by three years of experience in a related field.

Eligibility Criteria for PSA Positions

The eligibility criteria for PSA positions mirror those of SSA, encompassing men, women, and transgender individuals between the ages of 18 and 25, with age relaxation provisions as per the Punjab government’s policy. Like SSA applicants, candidates for PSA roles must also possess a domicile in the relevant district.

Additionally, applicants must hold an ICS degree and an MS Office certificate from a recognized institute, coupled with an English typing speed of 35 words per minute (WPM) and 25 WPM in Urdu.

Diverse Quotas

Punjab Police has allotted specific quotas for various demographics, reserving 15 percent for female candidates, five percent for minority applicants, and three percent for individuals with disabilities.

The Selection Procedure

A written test will be administered to the candidate, followed by a typing test. Candidates who pass both examinations will be called for an interview.

PSA posts are distributed based on district.

Lahore: 199 positions

Sheikhupura: 24 positions

Nankana SB: 8 positions

Kasur: 4 positions

Faisalabad: 38 positions

Chiniot: 5 positions

Jhang: 4 positions

T.T Singh: 3 positions

Gujranwala: 52 positions

Gujrat: 24 positions

Hafizabad: 6 positions

Mandi Bahauddin: 5 positions

Sialkot: 50 positions

Narowal: 12 positions

Sargodha: 32 positions

Bhakkar: 4 positions

Khushab: 12 positions

Mianwali: 25 positions

Sahiwal: 4 positions

Okara: 1 position

Pakpattan: 3 positions

Rawalpindi: 61 positions

Attock: 10 positions

Chakwal: 15 positions

Jehlum: 12 positions

Multan: 71 positions

Lodhran: 8 positions

Khanewal: 13 positions

Vehari: 6 positions

Bahawalpur: 7 positions

Bahawalnagar: 3 positions

Rahimyar Khan: 18 positions

DG Khan: 40 positions

Layyah: 6 positions

Muzaffargarh: 32 positions

Rajanpur: 17 positions

District-wise distribution of SSA Posts

Lahore: 5 positions

Faisalabad: 1 position

Gujranwala: 1 position

Sargodha: 1 position

Sahiwal: 1 position

Rawalpindi: 3 positions

Multan: 8 positions

Bahawalpur: 4 positions

DG Khan: 5 positions

