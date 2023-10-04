Red Sea Global is now hiring in Saudi Arabia with salary up to 6,500 SAR

Red Sea Global (RSG) is a Saudi company that is developing a new luxury tourism destination.

RSG is owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

The new tourism destination will be located on the west coast of Saudi Arabia.

About The Company

Red Sea Global (RSG) was established as a privately held corporation, entirely possessed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

The corporation was founded with the aim of creating and advancing a novel global luxury tourism spot that will establish fresh benchmarks for sustainable growth and usher in the future of upscale travel. This initiative was unveiled in July 2017 and is one of the trio of Giga Projects designed to broaden the Saudi economy in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision for the Future.

This endeavor will present unparalleled investment opportunities and allow visitors to discover the unspoiled wonders of Saudi Arabia’s west coast, including an archipelago boasting more than 90 islands with magnificent coral reefs, dormant volcanoes, and pristine nature reserves.

Job Position: Senior Specialist – Interior Design

Full-time Salary: Up to 6,500 AED (depending on experience)

Job Position: Saudi Arabia

Job description / Role

Employment:

Embrace transformation. Join the most forward-thinking developer in the world.

Red Sea Global (RSG) is demonstrating a more effective approach to positively influence the environments where we reside, labor, and explore. We are guided by a sense of purpose and a strong dedication to both people and the planet. Our groundbreaking initiatives play a crucial role in realizing Vision 2030 and taking the lead in global efforts toward regenerative tourism.

Our Interior Design team is on the lookout for enthusiastic, intelligent, and dynamic individuals who are excited to contribute to one of the Kingdom’s most significant projects!

Become a member of RSG and be a part of the impactful transformation for Saudi Arabia and the global community.

We are in search of young Architects and Interior Designers who have a minimum of four years of experience in the construction sector.

We give preference to candidates who are currently located in Saudi Arabia and possess a transferrable iqama.

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Red Sea Global by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

Requirements

Degree in Engineering or Architecture

Minimum 4 years of relevant experience in the construction industry, preferably with Tier 1

contractors or consultants, and have worked on mega projects

Excellent written and spoken English communication skills

Good Arabic communication skills are an added advantage.

