Rotana Hotels & Resorts Hiring in UAE with Salary Upto 10,000 Dirhams

If you dream of a career with Rotana Hotels in Dubai and the UAE, we’re here to help you navigate that path. Rotana offers a wide range of job opportunities, from entry-level to more advanced roles, so you can find the right job that matches your education, interests, and experience.

About Rotana Hotel & Resorts

The Rotana Hotel in the UAE is a luxurious retreat that combines luxury and elegance. It’s situated in the stunning landscapes of the Emirates and offers a perfect blend of modern design, top-notch facilities, and exceptional hospitality. With its fantastic location and lavish accommodations, Rotana Hotel ensures a memorable experience for travelers in the heart of the UAE.

Job Opportunities at Rotana Hotel

Rotana Hotels & Resorts is known for its commitment to providing outstanding guest experiences, and to do that, they recognize the importance of having a talented and motivated team. As a result, they have opened up a variety of positions in different departments, offering job opportunities for both newcomers and experienced professionals.

Front Office Staff: If you’re friendly and a good communicator, you can join their front office team. This role involves welcoming guests, managing check-ins and check-outs, and ensuring a smooth guest experience.

Kitchen Staff: For those passionate about cooking, Rotana has kitchen positions, from chefs and sous chefs to kitchen helpers, for all levels of expertise.

Housekeeping: Maintaining the hotel’s cleanliness and comfort is essential for guest satisfaction. Rotana is looking for housekeeping staff to keep guest rooms and common areas spotless.

Food and Beverage Staff: Working in the food and beverage department, you can help create memorable dining experiences for guests. Positions include servers, bartenders, and restaurant managers.

Management and Administrative Roles: Rotana also offers opportunities in management and administrative positions, such as human resources, finance, and marketing.

Why Choose Rotana Hotel

Working at Rotana means joining a dynamic and innovative team dedicated to delivering exceptional guest experiences. As one of the top hospitality companies in the UAE, Rotana provides opportunities for career growth and development. Employees receive training and support to improve their skills and build a successful career in the industry.

Additionally, Rotana promotes diversity and inclusion at work, valuing the contributions of employees from various backgrounds and cultures. This commitment creates a vibrant workplace where employees can thrive.

How to Apply for Rotana Hotel & Resort Careers

To apply for a job at Rotana Hotels, visit their official website, go to the “Careers” or “Jobs” section, browse available job listings, choose the one that matches your qualifications and interests, and follow the application instructions provided for that position. Make sure to submit all the required documents and information to complete your application.

List of Available Positions

