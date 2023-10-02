RTC-1 Employment Services Hiring Accountants in UAE with Salary up to AED 5000

About the Company

RTC-1 Employment Services is an authorized recruitment agency headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Our team has been active in the industry since 2004, providing staffing solutions to various sectors across the Middle East and Africa.

Requirements

Position Title: Accountant

Employment Type: Full Time

Salary: Up to 5,000 AED all-inclusive, depending on experience and qualifications

Job Location: Sharjah, UAE

About the Client

A packaging company that offers comprehensive solutions in the FMCG and pharmaceutical sectors.

Qualifications

– Minimum of 3 years of experience in a similar role



Job Description / Role

– Open to candidates from any industry, with a preference for those with a background in manufacturing, packaging, or FMCG– Bachelor’s degree in commerce or a related field

Employment: Full Time

Job Description

– Prepare and review payments to vendors and service providers



– Create invoices and maintain essential store documents– Accurately post receivables and reconcile debtor’s ledgers– Monitor and manage the book of accounts, including the general ledger and sub-ledger– Enter purchase and expense invoices into the ERP system