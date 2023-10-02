RTC-1 Employment Services Hiring Accountants in UAE with Salary up to AED 5000

About the Company
RTC-1 Employment Services is an authorized recruitment agency headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Our team has been active in the industry since 2004, providing staffing solutions to various sectors across the Middle East and Africa.
Requirements
Position Title: Accountant
Employment Type: Full Time
Salary: Up to 5,000 AED all-inclusive, depending on experience and qualifications
Job Location: Sharjah, UAE
About the Client
A packaging company that offers comprehensive solutions in the FMCG and pharmaceutical sectors.
Qualifications
– Minimum of 3 years of experience in a similar role
– Bachelor’s degree in commerce or a related field
Job Description / Role
Employment: Full Time
Job Description
– Prepare and review payments to vendors and service providers
– Accurately post receivables and reconcile debtor’s ledgers
– Monitor and manage the book of accounts, including the general ledger and sub-ledger
– Enter purchase and expense invoices into the ERP system
Read More News On
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.