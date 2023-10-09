RTC-1 Employment Services is now hiring in Saudi Arabia for salary up to 15,000 SAR

RTC-1 Employment Services is a Dubai-based recruitment firm, established in 2004, specializing in staffing solutions for industries across the Middle East and Africa.

About The Company

RTC-1 Employment Services is an authorized recruitment company situated in Dubai, UAE. We have been operating in the industry since 2004, assisting a wide range of industries in meeting their staffing requirements throughout the Middle East and Africa.

Position Title: Account Executive

Full Time Salary: Up to 15K SAR all-inclusive depending on experience and qualifications



Job description / Role

Riyadh, KSA

Employment:

About the Client:

A dynamic entertainment enterprise pioneering the future of immersive entertainment in UAE and KSA.

Job Description:

Calculate, prepare, submit tax returns, and keep track of financial activities like income, expenses, and payroll.

Reconcile bank statements and manage accounts payable and receivable.

Keep financial records up-to-date, which includes maintaining ledgers, journals, and databases.

Follow accounting standards and meet regulatory requirements.

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Job RTC-1 Employment Services by using the provided link.

Requirements

Qualifications:

Saudi nationals proficient in both English and Arabic

Knowledge of accounting software such as Zoho

Minimum 5 years of accounting experience

Degree in accounting and related fields

Experience in the retail and entertainment industries is an advantage.

Candidates who can join immediately will be prioritized.

