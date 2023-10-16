Advertisement
RTC-1 Employment Services is now hiring in the UAE for multiple positions

Articles
RTC-1 Employment Services is a licensed recruitment firm in Dubai, UAE, established in 2004, specializing in staffing for various industries in the Middle East and Africa.

About the Company

In Dubai, UAE, RTC-1 Employment Services operates as an authorized recruitment agency. Established in 2004, our experienced team caters to a wide range of industries, assisting them in fulfilling their staffing requirements in the Middle East and Africa.

Job description / Role

Position Title: E-Commerce Manager

Full Time Salary: up to 25K AED all-inclusive depending on experience and qualifications
Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Client Profile: A prominent food and beverage distributor and manufacturer based in the United Arab Emirates.

Job Responsibilities:

  1. Develop and implement effective eCommerce sales strategies (daily negotiation with our key buyers) to drive revenue and meet or exceed sales targets
  2. Maintain in-depth knowledge of our products, services, and industry trends to effectively communicate their value to customers
  3. Identify and target potential customers through various online channels, including social media, email marketing, and paid advertising
  4. Manage the eCommerce sales funnel, including lead generation, lead qualification, and conversion
  5. Generate regular sales reports, analyze key performance metrics, and provide insights to improve sales performance

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at RTC-1 Employment Services by using the provided link.

APPLY OW

Requirements

Qualifications

  1. 40 years old and below
  2. Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, or a related field.
  3. At least 5 years of experience in the same position
  4. Proficiency in using eCommerce software and tools.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

