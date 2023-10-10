RTC-1 Employment Services is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 6,000 AED

RTC-1 Employment Services is a reputable licensed recruitment firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with a rich history dating back to 2004.

About the Company

RTC-1 Employment Services is an authorized recruitment agency located in Dubai, UAE, assisting a wide range of industries in the Middle East and Africa with their staffing requirements.

Position Title: FOH Supervisor

Full Time Salary: Up to 6,000 AED all-inclusive depending on experience and qualifications

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Job description / Role

Employment: Full time

• Ensuring exceptional customer service by interacting with customers, addressing their concerns, and maintaining professional atmosphere

• Supervising and guiding the front-of-house staff in training, scheduling, and performance management

• Overseeing daily operations during and managing the flow of customers to optimize efficiency and customer satisfaction



• Handling customer complaints and conflicts effectively and professionally to maintain a harmonious environment• Coordinating with kitchen and bar staff to manage inventory levels of food, beverages, and supplies

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at RTC-1 Employment Services by using the provided link.

Requirements

Qualifications:

• 22 to 38 years old

• Minimum 2 years of experience in hotel restaurants, mid-high end cafes, or bistros

• Accepting candidates with experience from their home country

• Immediate joiners or those with a maximum 1-month notice will be prioritized

