Shangri-La Group hiring in the UAE with salaries up 8,000 dirhams

Are you ready to embark on a career journey that promises to redefine your professional path? Shangri-La Group, a renowned and esteemed hospitality brand, extends a warm invitation to individuals seeking to join a team dedicated to exceptional service, innovation, and guest satisfaction.

With a global presence and a commitment to crafting unforgettable moments, Shangri-La offers a wealth of opportunities within its exquisite establishments.

About Shangri-La Group

Shangri-La stands as a symbol of opulence, sophistication, and exceptional service in the hospitality sector. With a portfolio of exquisite properties around the world, this brand is synonymous with unmatched encounters and heartfelt hospitality.

Each establishment blends classic aesthetics with modern comforts, offering lavish accommodations, top-tier dining, and wellness amenities. The dedicated staff, known for their meticulousness and personalized care, ensure that every visit exceeds expectations.

Moreover, Shangri-La is committed to sustainability and community involvement, consistently setting new industry standards.

Qualification Requirements

Shangri-La Group recognizes the diverse talents needed to create exceptional guest experiences. Entry-level roles, such as cleaners, housemaids, housekeeping personnel, laundry attendants, drivers, and security personnel, may require a minimum age of 16+ and a high school diploma.

For management-level positions, a bachelor’s degree in fields like business, economics, or management is typically necessary. Leadership roles may require prior managerial experience or hotel management training. The organization also offers internal training programs for staff development.

Salary and Benefits

Shangri-La Jobs offers competitive salary packages and a host of employee benefits, including appealing perquisites, opportunities for professional growth, work-life balance promotion, performance-driven rewards, a retirement savings scheme, employee well-being initiatives, extensive health insurance coverage, ample annual vacation time, and upscale staff housing options.

How to Apply

Starting your fulfilling journey with Shangri-La is a straightforward process designed for your convenience. Visit their captivating website and click on “Apply Here” to explore a multitude of job vacancies tailored to your skills and interests.

The recruitment procedure is user-friendly, making it easy for you to delve into a realm of limitless prospects.

Job Vacancies

