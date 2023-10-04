Sharaf DG Hiring in UAE with Salary up to 9,000 Dirhams

Discover exciting career opportunities at Sharaf DG, Dubai’s leading electronics retailer. Sharaf DG Careers offer a wide range of job openings across our numerous electronics stores in Dubai and the UAE.

About Sharaf DG

Sharaf DG, part of the Sharaf Group founded by UAE-born brothers Ibrahim Sharaf and Sharfuddin Sharaf, is a prominent electronics and technology retailer in the UAE. With a strong presence, we offer a diverse selection of consumer electronics, household appliances, and tech products, including computers and mobile phones. Our retail network spans Dubai and the UAE, providing convenience to residents and visitors alike.

We offer both online and in-store shopping, along with flexible installment payment plans. Sharaf DG is a fantastic place to start a successful career, whether you’re interested in sales or providing excellent customer service.

Qualifications for Sharaf DG Careers

Qualifications vary by position, but here are some standard requirements:

Education: Most entry-level positions require a high school diploma or equivalent, while others may demand a bachelor’s degree.

Experience: Retail or customer service experience can be beneficial but is not always mandatory.

Skills: Strong communication, customer service, and problem-solving skills are highly valued.

Language: Proficiency in both English and Arabic is often required.

Visa: Candidates should have a valid Visit Visa, Canceled Visa, or Spouse Visa.

Customer-Centric Approach: Demonstrated customer service skills and a focus on meeting customer needs.

Interpersonal Skills: Strong interpersonal, communication, and customer service abilities.

Driver’s License: Some roles may require a valid UAE driver’s license for driving duties.

How to Apply for Sharaf DG Careers

To apply for a job at Sharaf DG:

Visit the Sharaf DG Careers website.

Select a job opening that interests you.

Review the job requirements.

Click “Apply Now.”

Create an account or log in if you have one.

Submit your application with the necessary documents.

Follow the provided instructions for the next steps in the application process.

Available Positions

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”