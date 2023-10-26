Sheraton Hotel Offering Job Openings in UAE with Salary up to 9,000 AED

Flydubai is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 8,500 AED
If you're looking for a promising career in the aviation industry, exploring...
In a positive development for job seekers in the UAE, the well-known Sheraton Hotel is currently presenting various job openings with competitive salary packages. As a prominent player in the hospitality sector, Sheraton Hotel is affording individuals the opportunity to initiate or progress their careers within a globally renowned and respected organization.
To qualify for these job positions, applicants typically need to meet the following requirements:
When seeking employment at Sheraton Hotel in the UAE, applicants should get ready with the following documentation:
If you’re interested in exploring job openings at Sheraton Hotel in the UAE, you can use these steps to submit your application:
It’s important to note that the application process may vary depending on the specific job posting. Always follow the instructions provided on the Sheraton Hotel careers website for the position you’re interested in.
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|APPLY LINK
|Kitchen Coordinator
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Human Resources Executive, Recruiting & Payroll
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
|Commis II
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Chef de Partie – Cold Kitchen
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
|Painter/Polisher
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Hotel Cleanliness Expert – Housekeeping Attendant
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
|Heart of House Specialist – Kitchen Steward
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
|F&B Operations Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|F&B Service Expert -Barista
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Director of Food & Beverage
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Cluster Reservations Agents
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Commis III
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Stewarding – Shift Leader
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
|Kitchen Technician
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
|Waiter / Waitress – F&B Service Expert
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
|Cluster Accounts Payable Supervisor
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|F&B Support Expert
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
|F&B Service Expert (Waiter/Waitress)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Pastry Chef
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Spa Receptionist – Russian Speaker
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
|Chef de Partie – Bakery
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assist Banquet Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.