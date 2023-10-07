Slab House is now hiring in the UAE for salary up to 5,000 AED

Slab House UAE is a modern architectural concept that emphasizes minimalism and clean lines in residential design, typically characterized by its use of large concrete slabs and a sleek, contemporary aesthetic.

About The Company

At Slab House, our dedication is to offer distinctive, personalized, and top-notch wooden slab furniture for both domestic and international clients, including those in the UAE. Our goal is to enhance living and working spaces through a diverse selection of wood slabs, table legs, and epoxy resins that can be customized to suit our customers’ individual requirements and tastes.

Our wide array of wood slabs empowers customers to select from various wood species, sizes, and finishes. Whether it’s a charming live edge table or an elegant river table, we guarantee that each design is meticulously crafted and completed to match our clients’ distinct preferences and customizations. Our skilled team of artisans and craftsmen in the UAE brings their skill and enthusiasm to every project, rejuvenating reclaimed wood and turning it into stunning, unique centerpieces.

We are deeply proud of our unwavering dedication to superior craftsmanship. Every item that emerges from our workshop is meticulously handcrafted with a keen eye for detail and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Our artisans skillfully blend their expertise with cutting-edge methods and tools, resulting in furnishings that are not just aesthetically striking but also designed for enduring quality.

Advertisement

Job Position: Graphic Designer

Full-time Salary: Up to 5,000 AED (depending on experience)

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Job description / Role

Employment:

Responsibilities:

Advertisement

Develop visual concepts and designs for advertisements, brochures, magazines, and corporate reports.

Collaborate with the marketing team to create designs that align with the company’s brand and target audience.

Use computer software to create high-quality designs, including Adobe Creative Suite.

Research current design trends and techniques to stay updated and produce innovative designs.

Create and edit product images for online and print use.

Advertisement Work with printers and other vendors to ensure the quality and timely delivery of printed materials.

Develop packaging designs for new products.

Create mock-ups and prototypes for new product ideas.

Collaborate with the product development team to ensure designs are feasible for production.

Manage multiple design projects and meet tight deadlines.

Advertisement

How to Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Job Slab House by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in graphic design or a related field

Advertisement Minimum of 2 years of experience in graphic design, preferably in the furniture industry.

Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, specifically Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and Figma

Strong understanding of design principles, such as color, composition, and typography.

Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Excellent time management and organizational skills.

Strong attention to detail and the ability to work under tight deadlines

Advertisement Knowledge of printing processes and techniques.

Creative and innovative mindset.

Strong communication skills.

Also Read ARC opens up job opportunities in the UAE with salary over 10,000 AED Al Rasef Roads Contracting (ARC) is a renowned construction company known for...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making