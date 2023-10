Sofitel Hiring for Multiple Positions in UAE with Salary up to 10,000 Dirhams

Sofitel, a well-known luxury hotel brand, has exciting job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with competitive salaries of up to 10,000 Dirhams. These positions offer excellent career prospects in the hospitality sector.

Requirements

To apply for these jobs at Sofitel in the UAE, you must meet certain criteria:

Education: Depending on the role, you may need a high school diploma, relevant training, or academic qualifications. Some roles require a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management or a related field.

Experience: Experience requirements vary by position. Fresh graduates can apply for entry-level roles, while experienced hospitality professionals are also encouraged to apply.

Language Skills: Proficiency in English is typically required, and knowledge of Arabic or French can be a plus.

Work Authorization: You must have the necessary work authorization for the UAE.

Documents Needed

Prepare these documents for your application:

Updated Resume or CV

Passport-size photos

Copy of your passport with a valid UAE residence visa (if applicable)

Professional references and letters of recommendation (if available)

How to Apply

Follow these steps to apply for these job opportunities:

Visit the official Sofitel website or the Accor Group’s careers section.

Browse the list of job openings in the UAE.

Select the position you’re interested in and click “Apply Now” or “Submit Your Application.”

Create an account on the Accor Group’s careers portal or log in if you already have one.

Complete the online application form with accurate details and upload the required documents.

Review your application and submit it.

Job Vacancies

