University of Sharjah is hiring for multiple positions, with salaries up to 11,000 AED

Sharjah University Careers offers a wide range of teaching positions in various fields, creating an inclusive and supportive environment for career growth. Whether you’re an experienced professional seeking new challenges or a recent graduate eager to start your career, you can apply for positions such as Driver, Nurse, Lecturer, or Assistant Professor.

About University of Sharjah

Established in 1997, the University of Sharjah is a prestigious educational institution offering diverse academic programs. With over 15,000 students, 651 academic staff, and 1,203 administrators, the university is committed to providing interdisciplinary education in fields like engineering, business, arts, and humanities. It boasts top-notch facilities, accomplished faculty, and a welcoming learning environment.

Why Choose the University of Sharjah

Working at the University of Sharjah means joining an academic community that values excellence, innovation, and social responsibility. The university offers competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits, career advancement opportunities, and personal development.

Job Opportunities

The University of Sharjah regularly opens academic and administrative positions. Recent listings include roles like Associate Professor in Computer Engineering and Senior Research Analyst in the Office of Institutional Research and Planning. The institution also offers positions in IT, finance, and administration. Diversity and inclusivity are highly encouraged.

Requirements

Qualifications vary by role but typically require a relevant degree and relevant work experience. Technical skills and knowledge may be necessary for specific positions. Candidates must pass background checks, drug tests, and have valid work authorization. Applicants should align with the university’s values, including commitment to community engagement, innovation, and research.

How to Apply

Visit the university’s website, explore job openings, click on the desired position, and follow the application instructions. Ensure you meet the qualifications, and submit your application online.

Job Vacancies at University of Sharjah

