WSP opens up job oppotuniteis in the UAE for multiple positions

About The Company

WSP is a prominent global engineering and professional services consulting company. Our commitment extends to local communities and is powered by a wealth of international expertise. Our team includes technical experts and strategic advisors, encompassing engineers, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors, environmental specialists, and other professionals in design, program management, and construction.

We focus on creating enduring solutions across various sectors, including Property & Buildings, Transportation & Infrastructure, Environment, Industry, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas), and Power & Energy, along with project delivery and strategic consulting services. With a workforce of 36,000 talented individuals spread across more than 500 offices in 40 countries, we engineer projects that will foster societal growth for generations to come.

Position Title: Resident Engineer (Civil)

Full Time Salary: Up to 8,000 AED all-inclusive depending on experience and qualifications

Advertisement

Employment: Full Time

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Job description / Role

WSP is a top-tier infrastructure development firm in Abu Dhabi, devoted to executing exceptional projects. Our focus is on achieving excellence, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainable development. We are currently in search of a Resident Engineer with a solid civil engineering background to join our team and play a crucial role in the successful execution of our ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects in Abu Dhabi.

In the role of Resident Engineer, your primary responsibility will be to supervise the construction and implementation of infrastructure projects in Abu Dhabi. Your close collaboration with project managers, contractors, and other stakeholders will be essential to ensure the timely, budget-conscious, and regulatory-compliant completion of projects, upholding high-quality standards throughout.

Your new role, what’s involved?

Advertisement

Project Management:

• Provide overall technical leadership and guidance to the project team.

• Monitor and manage project progress, schedules, and budgets.

• Identify and mitigate project risks and issues.

• Ensure compliance with project specifications and quality standards.

Construction Oversight:



Advertisement

• Supervise construction activities on-site.• Review and approve construction methodologies and materials.• Conduct regular site inspections to ensure work is executed according to plans and specifications.• Address any technical issues that arise during construction.

Quality Assurance and Control:

• Implement and enforce quality control procedures.



Advertisement

• Conduct inspections and quality audits to verify compliance with project standards.• Resolve any non-conformities and take corrective actions as necessary.

Contract Management:

• Review and administer contracts with contractors and suppliers.

• Evaluate contractor performance and adherence to contractual obligations.

• Ensure timely payments and variations as per the contract terms.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Communication:

• Maintain effective communication with clients, consultants, and contractors.

• Prepare and present progress reports to project management and stakeholders.

• Address any inquiries or concerns related to the project.

Health, Safety, and Environmental Compliance:

• Promote and enforce safety measures on-site.



Advertisement

How To Apply

• Ensure compliance with environmental regulations.• Take proactive steps to prevent accidents and incidents.

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at WSP by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

Requirements

Advertisement

We’d love to hear from you if you have:

• Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or a related field.

• Professional engineering license (P.E.) is preferred.

• Minimum of 15 years of experience in civil engineering and infrastructure projects, with at least 10 years of experience in a supervisory or resident engineer role.

• Strong knowledge of construction methods, materials, and relevant regulations in Abu Dhabi.

• Excellent project management and leadership skills.



Advertisement

• Effective communication and interpersonal abilities.• Proficiency in project management software and tools.• Familiarity with AutoCAD and other engineering software is a plus.

What’s in it for you?

In addition to competitive compensation, WSP provides standard benefits that include top-notch medical coverage, generous annual leave, and paid professional memberships.

At WSP, we embrace a “Be you, be happy” ethos, where we aim to foster a warm and inclusive culture that values and maximizes the unique contributions of each individual within our team. We acknowledge the positive impact that diverse backgrounds and experiences can have. At WSP, we actively welcome applications from qualified candidates who meet the requirements, regardless of gender, race, disability, age, religion, marital status, pregnancy, or maternity/paternity. We are committed to interviewing all disabled applicants who meet the essential criteria.

Advertisement

Apply now and be the future of WSP!

WSP stands as a premier global engineering and professional services consulting firm, deeply committed to our local communities and driven by the collective expertise of a global workforce. Our team comprises technical experts and strategic advisors, encompassing a diverse range of professionals, such as engineers, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors, environmental specialists, and experts in design, program management, and construction. We specialize in crafting enduring solutions across various sectors, including Property & Buildings, Transportation & Infrastructure, Environment

Also Read Layan Real Estate is now hiring in the UAE with Salary over 8,000 AED About The Company Layan Real Estate was established by a group of...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”