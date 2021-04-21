Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdowns Ordered In More Areas

Adsense 300×250

Micro Smart Lockdown has been imposed in Central District due to increasing in Coronavirus cases in Karachi.

According to details, formal notification has been issued regarding the implementation of the Micro Smart Lockdown in 3 towns of the Central District of Karachi.

The notification said that the lockdown has been imposed in Gulberg, North Karachi, North Nazimabad areas. The micro-smart lockdown will be implemented from April 21 to May 5.

The notification said that pillion would be banned in the affected areas while all business and industrial activities in the area would remain suspended.

The notification also said that unnecessary movement of people from the affected areas would be banned while family gatherings would be banned.

The notification further said that Coronavirus positive people will remain quarantined in their homes and the government will take all possible steps to distribute rations to deserving people living in the affected areas.