The unannounced and hours-long electricity shortage in Karachi amidst the lockdown situation has added more misery as sweltering heat continue to hit the city.

According to the details, Karachiites are facing hours-long power shortage since last night in different parts of the city including New Karachi, North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, UP Society, Gulberg, Kharadar, Scheme 33 and others.

Citizens living near Karachi Race Club, Karachi Revenue Judicial Society, Azimpura area of ​​Millat Town, Gulphashan Society, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Korangi, and different parts of Malir also complained about unannounced power cuts.

The power supply was also suspended in Model Colony and Liaquatabad C-1 area from 12 noon yesterday and was only returned later at night.

The fuming citizens lashed out at the power supplier K-Electric after prolonged load-shedding.

KE claims power supply normal across the city

According to a K-Electric (KE) spokesperson, the power supply in the city was normal, and KE staff members were only working to rectify a fault in Karachi’s Korangi.

Massive Power Outage

Earlier, Karachi had faced a massive power outrage as several areas are left without electricity with no respite amidst the hot weather conditions across the city.

According to the official announcement by K-Electric, the power distributor, the Power supply to 25 grid stations had been suspended, leaving most parts of the metropolis without electricity.

The areas that faced the power outage include New Karachi, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Buffer Zone, Shadman, Sir Syed Town, Nagan Chowrangi, Federal B Area and North Nazimabad.

In a statement on Twitter, K-Electric, said: “Interruption in power supply are being reported from some parts of the city. We are urgently looking into this.”

Previously, the ministry of power division Pakistan had ensured all the citizens that there will be no shortage of electricity in the month of Ramadan specially during Iftar, Suhoor and Taraweeh hours.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, the management of the power division aims to provide relief to all the masses during Ramadan.

“No unannounced power outages will take place during these hours,” an official tweet read.