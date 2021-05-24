Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdown Implemented In Central District

Double Click 300 x 250

Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdown has been implemented in Central District after the increase in Coronavirus cases.

According to the notification issued by the administration, the micro-smart lockdown will be effective till June 6 in Gulberg, North Karachi, Liaquatabad and North Nazimabad areas and residential units.

The notification further read that there are 199 Coronavirus patients in these four towns of Central District, due to which the lockdown has been imposed on the identification of the District Health Officer.

According to the notification, it has been made mandatory for all people coming and going in the affected areas to wear masks and unnecessary movement of people in the affected areas will be banned while all business and industrial activities in the area will be suspended.

The notification further said that double riding of motorcycles and family gathering will be banned in the affected areas while the COVID-19 positive people of the affected areas will be quarantined in their homes.

Earlier today, in wake of the rising coronavirus cases, the government of Sindh has decided to ban the unnecessary movement of people after 8 pm from May 25 in Karachi.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah while chairing the meeting of the Anti-coronavirus Task Force directed IG Sindh to stop people from moving in vehicles unnecessarily but those who are going to the hospital or for any other necessary work should not be stopped.

In addition to this, the meeting also decided to turn off the lights in the parks after sunset. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said if the citizens cooperate with the authorities, the cases would decline after two weeks after which people could move towards normal working hours.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services says the first batch of China’s single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine would be available for administration to the citizens by the end of this month after thorough rigorous quality control checks.

As per reports, the first batch of bulk CanSino vaccine is being processed at the National Institute of Health’s plant, which was set up for this purpose last month, and a specially trained team is working on it.

Moreover, according to the reports, the National Institute of Health would be able to produce three million doses per month which would significantly reduce the country’s dependence on other countries