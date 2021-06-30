bullets fired after car collision in gulistan-e-jauhar 

Karachi: Shots were fired during a bitter altercation in Gulistan-e-Jauhar as a result of a collision between vehicles, but no casualties were reported. Two vehicles collided near Bhattaiabad in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, resulting in a gunshot wound.

A case of last night’s incident has been registered in Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station on the complaint of Saqlain Abbas.

Saqlain said, “I was out for the shopping when a speeding car hit my car from behind”

The young man said that, when he asked the man in the car to pay for the loss, he called 10 to 15 of his armed comrades.

According to Saqlain, a vehicle came from behind in which the guards fired indiscriminately in the air. After the firing, all the people fled and he also managed to escape.